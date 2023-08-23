Four simple words.

Ten years ago, no one would feel the need to put these words on a T-shirt, but now, it makes you want to stand up and cheer.

The host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Megyn Kelly, recently sported a form-fitting white T-shirt on her show with four words emblazoned on it in red that read: “Female … the real thing.”



Megyn Kelly has been making her point about being a “real woman” loud and clear, sometimes without even saying a word.

In April, she posted a photograph of herself and a friend in Miami celebrating her friend’s birthday. Kelly was wearing a red baseball cap similar to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat, but this one had the message, “Make Women Female Again.”

Fans are totally enjoying the way Kelly has been wearing her feelings, unconcerned about being politically correct or of backlash from the “woke” demographic.

Twitter users went from complimenting her on her shirt to asking where they could buy it.

“Thanks for calling [Kim Kardashian] out. We have dumbed down society is all,” one user wrote.

In June, Kelly “came out” as anti-pronoun, explaining how she had originally felt there was no harm in people choosing whatever pronoun they wanted.

“I was an early proponent of using preferred pronouns as far back as the early 2000s. Of saying ‘she’ when I knew the truth was ‘he.’ It seemed harmless, and I had no wish to cause offense. Trans people were tortured enough, it seemed to me, by nature of their dysphoria and society’s disdain for them in general. So I complied. I went along with it,” she said.

“I used approved terms like ‘gender affirming care‘ for medicinal gender manipulations, ‘cis’ to refer to natural born women and men, ‘assigned male at birth’ instead of ‘born male.”

“I smiled and listened politely as a guest told me ‘gender is just a social construct.’ I wanted to be supportive of those who were suffering. I would use this more evolved language. I didn’t see the harm,” she said.

Citing the case of Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull, who was doused with tomato juice and pelted by crowds during a visit to New Zealand for speaking out against the transgender movement, Kelly said with tears in her eyes that she had realized, “there is the harm. There’s the harm.”

“They say pronouns are a gateway drug. They open the door to these lies that lead to real harm to real females. They are a clever rhetorical trick that forces you to cede the argument about women’s spaces before you’ve even spoken one word of substance,” Kelly said.

“I have resolved to base my conversations around gender on the same tenets that already govern my life: truth and reality. I will not use preferred pronouns, a decision motivated by a growing alarm over women’s rights and the safety of children.”

“I will not take this gateway drug anymore. Because I have a daughter. Because I am a woman — an adult human female. Because for far too long, I failed to see the harm and therefore helped cause it. To the women and men who helped open my eyes, thank you,” she said.

Megyn Kelly mentioned that pronouns open the door to the lies of "transgenders". Do not open the door. Do not play the game. Do not engage in others' delusions. Do not affirm mental illness. Do not give in to irrational demands. I will never use "preferred pronouns".

Cultural and moral relativism will tell you that there is no absolute truth. It will tell you that your truth may be different from mine and that all truth is subjective.

The Bible, however, tells us that God is the arbiter of truth, of right and of wrong.

It also tells us that He is the creator of humans, of male, and of female.

There’s a reason why God gave us boundaries and rules to follow.

Kelly realized through her personal journey that when we become our own arbiters of right and wrong, chaos ensues.

Everyone sets their own rules and their own boundaries and breaks them at will, leaving a trail of hurt, destruction, disillusionment, and confusion.

And, “there’s the harm.”

