Share
Commentary

Watch: Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Drops New Book, Gets Slammed After Viewers Notice Key Issue - 'It's a Crime'

 By Samuel Short  August 29, 2024 at 2:02pm
Share

Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon is doing everything in his power to remain in the spotlight after his departure from the network in 2023.

His latest stunt to achieve notoriety: littering.

As Lemon’s newest book, “I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America” is set to be released next month, he decided Wednesday to post on his X account a promotional stunt that involved leaving copies of it lying around New York City.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Campaign Confirms Massive Border Flip-Flop: Team Trump Points Out the 'Lies'

While this is incredibly smug and cringeworthy, other users like Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz pointed out the reality that Lemon had just engaged in littering.

Comments kept flowing as political commentator LibsofTikTok questioned why Lemon would do such a thing.

Turning Point USA’s Graham Allen slammed, Lemon saying, “Pretty sure it’s a crime to leave trash on the street….”

Lemon deserves every bit of ridicule he gets for this.

Related:
Democrats Left Heartbroken After DNC 'Special Guest' Turns Out to Be a Complete Bust

For one thing, leaving copies of your book lying around New York City is indeed contributing to the trash problem.

Whatever New Yorkers are picking up off the streets, a book probably isn’t on that list.

Should some inquiring New Yorker actually decide there was a book on the ground worth reading and stop to pick it up, there’s absolutely zero chance it would be written by someone known for working at CNN.

Do you dislike Don Lemon?

Did Lemon actually leave his book just sitting there?

Are there more copies to be found around New York City?

This could very well be the beginning of a saga where he commits more petty crimes.

Surely he only did this for promotional purposes, and picked the book up once the camera turned off.

It’s hard to fathom that even Lemon could lack the awareness in not being able to see the comment section on the horizon, in which numerous X users flocked to his post, calling his book trash and saying it belongs in the garbage rather than littered on the street.

Whatever the case, few authors will ever achieve the level of renown and be so widely read that upon leaving a copy of their book on the street, someone would walk by, pick it up and read it.

Lemon isn’t one of them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Watch: Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Drops New Book, Gets Slammed After Viewers Notice Key Issue - 'It's a Crime'
Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced
Leftists Come After WWE Superstar John Cena After Digging Into His X Account
Biden-Harris Administration Gets Disappointing News About EV Battery Plant It Has Touted
'Vile Statement': RFK Jr.'s Siblings Invoke Their Father's Name in Shameful Accusation After Trump Endorsement
See more...

Conversation