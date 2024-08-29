Watch: Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon Drops New Book, Gets Slammed After Viewers Notice Key Issue - 'It's a Crime'

Ex-CNN Host Don Lemon is doing everything in his power to remain in the spotlight after his departure from the network in 2023.

His latest stunt to achieve notoriety: littering.

As Lemon’s newest book, “I Once Was Lost: My Search for God in America” is set to be released next month, he decided Wednesday to post on his X account a promotional stunt that involved leaving copies of it lying around New York City.

I’m going to hide more books all around NYC 📘🤝 pic.twitter.com/6MSIte2ehB — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 28, 2024

While this is incredibly smug and cringeworthy, other users like Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz pointed out the reality that Lemon had just engaged in littering.

Comments kept flowing as political commentator LibsofTikTok questioned why Lemon would do such a thing.

Wouldn’t it be easier to just throw them directly in the trash? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2024

Turning Point USA’s Graham Allen slammed, Lemon saying, “Pretty sure it’s a crime to leave trash on the street….”

Pretty sure it’s a crime to leave trash on the street…. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 28, 2024

Lemon deserves every bit of ridicule he gets for this.

For one thing, leaving copies of your book lying around New York City is indeed contributing to the trash problem.

Whatever New Yorkers are picking up off the streets, a book probably isn’t on that list.

Should some inquiring New Yorker actually decide there was a book on the ground worth reading and stop to pick it up, there’s absolutely zero chance it would be written by someone known for working at CNN.

Did Lemon actually leave his book just sitting there?

Are there more copies to be found around New York City?

This could very well be the beginning of a saga where he commits more petty crimes.

Surely he only did this for promotional purposes, and picked the book up once the camera turned off.

It’s hard to fathom that even Lemon could lack the awareness in not being able to see the comment section on the horizon, in which numerous X users flocked to his post, calling his book trash and saying it belongs in the garbage rather than littered on the street.

Whatever the case, few authors will ever achieve the level of renown and be so widely read that upon leaving a copy of their book on the street, someone would walk by, pick it up and read it.

Lemon isn’t one of them.

