Share
Sports
News
This stock image shows draft notes for a fantasy football team.
This stock image shows draft notes for a fantasy football team. (spxChrome / Getty Images)

Fantasy Football Gone Wrong: US Man Pleads Guilty to International Mass-Shooting Threat

 By Bryan Chai  September 22, 2024 at 10:30am
Share

Fact is truly weirder than “fantasy,” sometimes.

In a story that isn’t going to help the stereotype that Philadelphia sports are cut from a particularly notorious cloth, an American man has pleaded guilty to falsifying some very serious threats — some across the Atlantic Ocean, no less.

According to CBS News, 25-year-old Philadelphia man Matthew Gabriel pleaded guilty to two counts of “interstate and foreign communication of a threat to injure.”

Gabriel sent bomb and mass shooting threats to both Iowa and Norway, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“According to the guilty plea agreement, the defendant had an online disagreement with a member of his fantasy football chat group,” the release said. “Gabriel learned that the member with whom he had a disagreement was going to study abroad in Norway in August of 2023.

Trending:
MAGA Boat Parade Participant Goes Off on CNN Reporter Attempting to Downplay Inflation

“On Aug. 3, 2023, Gabriel, while located in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, submitted an anonymous ‘tip’ through the internet to the Norwegian Police Security Service, also known as Politiets Sikkerhetstjeneste (‘PST’), claiming that a member of his fantasy football chat group was going to carry out a mass shooting in Norway.”

Gabriel’s “tip” sparked an enormous waste of resources on a completely fabricated threat.

“Law enforcement in Norway and the United States spent hundreds of man-hours reacting to and investigating the threatened mass shooting over the course of a five-day period,” the release stated.

In March, Gabriel “while located in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, sent an email posing as another individual to the University of Iowa with the subject line ‘Possible Threat.'”

Have you ever played fantasy football?

That faux threat involved a bomb hoax.

While Gabriel’s actions were obviously illegal in nature, the root cause of the issue is almost as newsworthy as the threats themselves.

Because, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gabriel’s issues stemmed from an “online disagreement with a member of his fantasy football chat group.”

Yes, fantasy football appeared to be the absurd source of Gabriel’s ire.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero ripped into Gabriel’s stunt.

Related:
Super Bowl Champion KC Chiefs Welcome Back Player They Cut Years Ago for Attacking a Woman

“His actions were extremely disruptive and consumed significant law enforcement resources on two continents, diverting them from actual incidents and investigations,” Romero said. “Hoax threats aren’t a joke or protected speech, they’re a crime. My advice to keyboard warriors who’d like to avoid federal charges: always think of the potential consequences before you hit ‘post’ or ‘send.’”

Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia, added, “You do not get to express emotions through violence or threats of violence.”

Gabriel “faces a maximum possible sentence of five years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fantasy Football Gone Wrong: US Man Pleads Guilty to International Mass-Shooting Threat
Super Bowl Champion KC Chiefs Welcome Back Player They Cut Years Ago for Attacking a Woman
Nancy Pelosi Accused of 'Straight Up Lying' When Confronted About How Kamala Actually Came to Power
Watch: 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Heartbroken After Blunder Costs Her $1 Million
Clickbait News Network: CNN Gushes About Kamala in Article Touting Trump Support in Nevada
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation