Far-Left Gaming Streamer 'Destiny' Banned from Twitch Hours After Calling for More Violence Against Conservatives

Far-left gamer and political commentator Destiny has been banned from the live streaming platform Twitch.

Destiny, whose real name is Steven Bonnell II, announced the indefinite suspension on X Tuesday.

The move came less than a week after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a killing that Destiny has not denounced.

Destiny claimed conservatives were responsible for the ban.

“Unreal, [Elon Musk] and other conservatives just got me banned from twitch. My entire income is gone now. So much for the party of free speech,” he posted.

He also shared what he said was Twitch’s message notifying him of the action.

“Hello Destiny, Twitch is committed to keeping our community safe for everyone, and as a part of that, we require all users to ensure that anything shared on their account abides by Twitch’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. Based on a review of your activity or content, we have issued a Community Guidelines strike on your account. Due to the severe nature of this violation, or the fact that you’ve incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted,” it read.

Twitch said Destiny was removed for “Hateful Conduct.”

That behavior was defined in the notice as including “Promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics.”

The company explained that hateful conduct it forbids includes using “a combination of words and emotes in chat to promote denigration based on race,” praising or supporting “a hate crime,” and advocating for “the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability.”

It was not clear what specific comments he made on Twitch that triggered the ban.

On Monday, just hours before the suspension, Destiny appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

He said conservatives need to “be afraid of getting killed.”

“You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature,” he told Morgan.

The comments drew a rebuke from his fellow liberal Ana Kasparian.

Destiny has appeared gleeful since Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk, 31, was killed last Wednesday during a student Q&A session at Utah Valley University.

A sniper shot him once in the neck just after noon local time.

The shooter targeted Kirk over his political beliefs, authorities said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson of Washington, Utah, was arrested Sept. 12 following a short manhunt.

Robinson confessed to family, left DNA at the scene, and faces murder charges and the death penalty, police have said.

