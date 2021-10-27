Share
News

#FauciLiedDogsDied Trends Following Disturbing Reports of Beagle Puppy Experimentation Funded by Fauci Agency

 By Michael Austin  October 27, 2021 at 9:57am
Share

Recent coverage of Dr. Anthony Fauci on social media has not been as favorable as the White House’s chief medical adviser is likely used to.

The surge of criticism comes following reports that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — under Fauci’s leadership — funded unnecessarily cruel medical experimentation on beagle puppies.

A watchdog group called the White Coat Waste Project alleges beagle puppies were poisoned, infected with parasites and even had their vocal cords removed during the experimentation.

On Monday, right-wing activist Jack Posobiec encouraged his followers on Twitter to trend the hashtag #FauciLiedDogsDied.

Posobiec’s plea was successful, and news of the allegations began spreading across the social media site like wildfire.

Trending:
'Identifiable Harm': Biden Kills JFK File Release, Issues Baffling Statement

Many users simply used the hashtag as they condemned Fauci’s alleged actions.

Others included pictures of their own dogs to further highlight the horrific nature of the allegations leveled against Fauci.

Related:
Expert Floored by Bombshell NIH Letter: 'Fauci Lied to Congress...Knowingly, Willfully, and Brazenly'

This was reminiscent of another hashtag that trended earlier this year — #FauciLiedPeopleDied — following allegations (which have since been corroborated) that the National Institutes of Health and NIAID partially funded “gain-of-function” research conducted on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, despite Fauci’s denials. COVID-19 originated in Wuhan and has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide.

Do you trust Fauci?

According to Newsweek, NIAID said in a statement that “images circulating of beagles during an experiment it purportedly funded were taken from a journal article that mistakenly attributed its involvement.”

However, the agency acknowledged that it “funded a separate project involving the study of a vaccine to prevent leishmaniasis, a serious parasitic disease transmitted by sand flies that poses a threat in particular to US troops and other personnel, as well as US military dogs, in areas where the disease is endemic.”

“Dogs were the necessary animal model for the research, and the researchers ensured that the dogs experienced no discomfort,” NIAID said. “They represent an appropriate model for testing this investigational vaccine prior to evaluation in humans.”

Nevertheless, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has issued a letter demanding Fauci answer questions about the alleged testing.

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on canine commissioned by Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses,” stated the letter, which cited the White Coat Waste Project and media coverage surrounding its allegations.

“We look forward to your prompt and thorough response.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
#FauciLiedDogsDied Trends Following Disturbing Reports of Beagle Puppy Experimentation Funded by Fauci Agency
'They Are Built Kind of Similarly': Police Admit Mistaking Brian Laundrie's Mother for Him During Escape
Woman May Have Found Gabby Petito's Water Bottle Near Site of Brian Laundrie's Remains: Video Goes Viral
Loudoun Parents Must Sign NDA-Like Docs to See Radical Curriculum Forced on Own Kids: Report
'Loudoun County Protects Rapists': Students Walk Out After District Reportedly Covered Up Rape
See more...

Conversation