Recent coverage of Dr. Anthony Fauci on social media has not been as favorable as the White House’s chief medical adviser is likely used to.

The surge of criticism comes following reports that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — under Fauci’s leadership — funded unnecessarily cruel medical experimentation on beagle puppies.

A watchdog group called the White Coat Waste Project alleges beagle puppies were poisoned, infected with parasites and even had their vocal cords removed during the experimentation.

On Monday, right-wing activist Jack Posobiec encouraged his followers on Twitter to trend the hashtag #FauciLiedDogsDied.

Posobiec’s plea was successful, and news of the allegations began spreading across the social media site like wildfire.

Many users simply used the hashtag as they condemned Fauci’s alleged actions.

Dr. Fauci did magazine covers and starred in movies as you watched your business go under and your kid lose a year of education. He repeatedly lied about funding the Wuhan lab and sent tax dollars that funded the abuse and murder of puppies. #FauciLiedDogsDied — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2021

A better name for the NIH is the National Institute of Horrors.#FauciLiedDogsDied — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 25, 2021

Others included pictures of their own dogs to further highlight the horrific nature of the allegations leveled against Fauci.

Happy to report Jefferson is safe from Fauci’s barbaric practices. #FauciLiedDogsDied pic.twitter.com/UPlvseG1Te — XIMENA (@RepublicanChick) October 25, 2021

This was reminiscent of another hashtag that trended earlier this year — #FauciLiedPeopleDied — following allegations (which have since been corroborated) that the National Institutes of Health and NIAID partially funded “gain-of-function” research conducted on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, despite Fauci’s denials. COVID-19 originated in Wuhan and has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide.

According to Newsweek, NIAID said in a statement that “images circulating of beagles during an experiment it purportedly funded were taken from a journal article that mistakenly attributed its involvement.”

However, the agency acknowledged that it “funded a separate project involving the study of a vaccine to prevent leishmaniasis, a serious parasitic disease transmitted by sand flies that poses a threat in particular to US troops and other personnel, as well as US military dogs, in areas where the disease is endemic.”

“Dogs were the necessary animal model for the research, and the researchers ensured that the dogs experienced no discomfort,” NIAID said. “They represent an appropriate model for testing this investigational vaccine prior to evaluation in humans.”

Nevertheless, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has issued a letter demanding Fauci answer questions about the alleged testing.

Dr. Fauci’s NIH funded $1.7m to debark, drug and then kill and dissect beagle puppies. I led a letter on Friday demanding answers from Fauci. It’s disgusting, cruel and our dollars shouldn’t pay for it. ➡️ https://t.co/PkKXjKpTv3 pic.twitter.com/TFsmONJM10 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 24, 2021

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on canine commissioned by Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses,” stated the letter, which cited the White Coat Waste Project and media coverage surrounding its allegations.

“We look forward to your prompt and thorough response.”

