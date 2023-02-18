FBI Computer Systems Used to Investigate Child Pornography Images Hacked: Report

Hackers have invaded the FBI’s computer network, according to a new report.

Few details were being released about the incident, which was reported by CNN.

The network said that the target appeared to be a system used to investigate images of child sex abuse, based on what it was told by two sources it did not name.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the agency said in a statement.

“This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time,” the FBI said.

CNN reported that its sources said the attack involved the FBI field office in New York City.

Citing what it called “people briefed on the matter,” CNN said the FBI has “worked to isolate the malicious cyber activity.”

It was not clear when the hack took place.

CNN reported that its source said who hacked the computer system is not known.

The FBI’s hack comes as Cynthia Kaiser, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, issued a warning to officials gathered at the National Association of Secretaries of State conference in Washington, D.C., according to CNN.

“We could see more significant Chinese cyber activity against your states in the coming year,” she said, with a particular concern for sites and systems related to politics and elections.

Last month, the FBI was boasting of its cyber prowess after saying its own hackers disrupted a group of hackers who were active in ransomware schemes, according to Reuters. Ransomware schemes take place when a hacker locks users out of an organization’s computer system until the organization pays an exorbitant demand.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco said government hackers crashed a ransomware gang called Hive to thwart the group from demanding more than $130 million from more than 300 potential victims, according to the report.

“Using lawful means, we hacked the hackers. We turned the tables on Hive,” she said.

The FBI had cyber egg on its face in November 2021 when a valid FBI address was used to send phony emails about a cyber threat that did not exist, CNN reported. Although the FBI has said it addressed the issue that allowed the system to be hacked and the fake message to be sent, it has not provided details.

As noted by Reuters, the federal government has been hacked before. In late 2020, in what is known as the Solar Winds debacle for the software exploited by hackers, multiple federal networks were breached. Russian hackers were later blamed.

