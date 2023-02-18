Parler Share
News

FBI Computer Systems Used to Investigate Child Pornography Images Hacked: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 18, 2023 at 7:49am
Parler Share

Hackers have invaded the FBI’s computer network, according to a new report.

Few details were being released about the incident, which was reported by CNN.

The network said that the target appeared to be a system used to investigate images of child sex abuse, based on what it was told by two sources it did not name.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the agency said in a statement.

“This is an isolated incident that has been contained. As this is an ongoing investigation the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time,” the FBI said.

Trending:
Dad Who Lost Child in Shooting Unleashes on Biden After Seeing Video: 'Don't Use My Daughter's Death to Advance Your Political Agenda'

CNN reported that its sources said the attack involved the FBI field office in New York City.

Citing what it called “people briefed on the matter,” CNN said the FBI  has “worked to isolate the malicious cyber activity.”

Should there be more oversight on the FBI?

It was not clear when the hack took place.

CNN reported that its source said who hacked the computer system is not known.

The FBI’s hack comes as Cynthia Kaiser, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, issued a warning to officials gathered at the National Association of Secretaries of State conference in Washington, D.C., according to CNN.

“We could see more significant Chinese cyber activity against your states in the coming year,” she said, with a particular concern for sites and systems related to politics and elections.

Last month, the FBI was boasting of its cyber prowess after saying its own hackers disrupted a group of hackers who were active in ransomware schemes, according to Reuters. Ransomware schemes take place when a hacker locks users out of an organization’s computer system until the organization pays an exorbitant demand.

Related:
'The Clock Has Struck Midnight': Google Announces Mass Layoffs as Big Tech Struggles

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco said government hackers crashed a ransomware gang called Hive to thwart the group from demanding more than $130 million from more than 300 potential victims, according to the report.

“Using lawful means, we hacked the hackers. We turned the tables on Hive,” she said.

The FBI had cyber egg on its face in November 2021 when a valid FBI address was used to send phony emails about a cyber threat that did not exist, CNN reported. Although the FBI has said it addressed the issue that allowed the system to be hacked and the fake message to be sent, it has not provided details.

As noted by Reuters, the federal government has been hacked before. In late 2020, in what is known as the Solar Winds debacle for the software exploited by hackers, multiple federal networks were breached. Russian hackers were later blamed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




FBI Computer Systems Used to Investigate Child Pornography Images Hacked: Report
'Never Give Up': Dramatic Footage Shows 24-Year-Old Woman Fighting Off Attacker in Empty Gym
2 GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill Making It a Crime to Administer Any mRNA Vaccine
'Buckle Up': Kari Lake Lays Out New Path Forward After Appeals Court Denies Her Election Challenge
The Results of Biden's Physical Are In, But Medical Expert Says Key Information Is Missing
See more...

Conversation