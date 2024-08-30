Could the Swiftie razzle-dazzle make its way into the Kansas City Chiefs’ playbook?

That’s the question making the rounds of the cojoined worlds of pop music and pro football after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned pop czarina Taylor Swift’s latest interest in a recent interview.

(For the sake of those emerging from under a very large rock, somewhere about 10,000 luxury box crowd shots of Swift ago, the 2023 season saw Swift’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce become a major NFL story line.)

Mahomes said that’s far from over as Swift becomes more and more interested in football, and the Chiefs become more popular among female fans.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said, according to NFL.com.

“I know, being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad watching football,” he said.

“And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world. She could not be [more genuine],” he said.

Then came the revelation.

“And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in,” Mahomes said.

The comment produced a buzz.

It’s truly over if the Chiefs start running Taylor Swift plays. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/E24mnOnWiB — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) August 30, 2024

Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift has started drawing up plays for the Chiefs Oh Gag!!! 🤮 — 🌺👱🏻‍♀️Roberta’s World®️🤷🏼‍♀️💋 (@robertalives) August 30, 2024

This is going to go one of two way: Taylor swift will either destroy the chiefs by making up the worst plays imaginable which would force me to be the biggest swiftie on the planet. Or Taylor swift will revolutionize football thus giving the chiefs another 7 Super Bowls https://t.co/92vT7agVxO — Kirkland number one fan account (@celery_juice1) August 30, 2024

During a recent Chiefs event, defensive tackle Chris Jones kept the Chiefs-Swift connection going, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Jones said that in addition to the Lombardi Trophy making its way to Kanasa City again, he wanted “more Swifties.”

“They’re on the way,” Kelce told him.

For those needing more crowd shots of Swift, the next chance for that is Sept. 5, when the Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift is not confirmed as planning to attend, but she will be on a break from her Eras Tour, according to CBS.

