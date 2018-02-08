FBI Lovers’ Text: ‘We Text on That Phone When We Talk About Hillary Because It Can’t Be Traced’

A text message exchanged between two senior FBI officials involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation has raised questions about whether they tried to prevent their Clinton-related messages from being “traced.”

FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were having an affair during the 2016 presidential election cycle, and during that time, they exchanged a multitude of texts that displayed strong bias against then-candidate Donald Trump, who was facing Clinton — the Democrat nominee — in the general election.

In one of those texts, uncovered in December 2017, Page asserted that the two lovers discussed the former secretary of state on “that” phone “because it can’t be traced.”

“So look,” Page wrote in a message dated April 2, 2016. “(Y)ou say we text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it can’t be traced, you were just venting (because) you feel bad that you’re gone so much but it can’t be helped right now.”

After the text was made public, Republican lawmakers were quick to point out the suspicious nature of the message.

Meanwhile, sources told The Washington Post late last year that the text was referring to how the two used their work phones to hide their affair from Strzok’s wife.

“Although Page’s message may appear to suggest that she and Strzok used a separate communications channel for discussing the Clinton case, the point of her text was to advise Strzok how to explain to his wife why the two of them had been texting each other,” The Post reported in December, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

Both officials played roles in the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. However, their work on the Clinton email probe was reportedly used as a cover story for the affair they were having.

Still, Republican lawmakers — like Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa — have asked the Justice Department to explain the message’s context.

“The mention of ‘Hillary’ may refer to Secretary Clinton and therefore could indicate that Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page engaged in other communications about an ongoing investigation on a different phone in an effort to prevent it from being traced,” Grassley wrote in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Since that message was made public, other texts have raised additional questions about the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton email scandal.

A new batch of text messages was released this week by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The messages are accompanied by a report called, “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.”

One of these texts has sparked speculation regarding former President Barack Obama’s involvement in the investigation.

In a message dated Sept. 2, 2016 — just two months before Election Day — Page wrote to Strzok about getting then-FBI Director James Comey ready to brief Obama.

Page’s reasoning was that “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

Fox News reviewed the message and noted that according to the new Senate report, “this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.”

Previously revealed texts have shown the extent of Strzok and Page’s personal biases against Trump.

As The Western Journal reported, Strzok described Trump during the 2016 campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Still, following the election, both officials worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe investigating alleged Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

