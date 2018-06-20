SECTIONS
FBI May Have ‘Edited & Changed’ Clinton, Russia Witness Reports

By Jack Davis
June 20, 2018 at 6:21am

Witness statements in two key FBI investigations may have been changed by individuals within the FBI, House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows said Tuesday.

The North Carolina Republican said FBI employees may have “edited and changed” witness reports in the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations, Fox News reported.

Meadows made his comments during a hearing in which the House Judiciary and Oversight committees were questioning Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who last week issued a report that detailed flaws in the FBI and Department of Justice handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“The other thing that I would ask you to look into, there is growing evidence that 302s were edited and changed,” Meadows said, referring to the number of a form the FBI uses to record witness statements. “Those 302s, it is suggested that they were changed to either prosecute or not prosecute individuals. And that is very troubling.”

Horowitz intimated the claim was not new.

“If I could just mention, we have been getting those kind of referrals and as often happens when we issue reports like this we get other information coming to us, and we are intending to follow up on that,” Horowitz said, according to The Daily Caller.

After the hearing, Meadows told the media he was not just shooting from the hip.

During the hearing, Meadows said the FBI had lied to Horowitz to protect the names of two individuals who exchanged anti-Trump communications.

Does this show that the FBI is corrupt?

The Inspector General’s report said the individuals were not named because the FBI insisted they were in counterintelligence.

But Meadows suggested that was a lie, and named the individuals he believed are those mentioned, according to the New York Post.

“They don’t work in counterintelligence,” Meadows said. “If that’s the reason the FBI is giving, they’re giving you false information, because they work for the general counsel.”

Meadows identified “FBI Attorney 2” as Kevin Clinesmith and “Agent 5” as Sally Moyer. Horowitz would not confirm whether Meadows was right or wrong.

Both worked on the Clinton email investigation, according to the Inspector General’s report, while the attorney worked on the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged collusion.

RELATED: FBI Director After IG Report: ‘We’re Going To Learn from the Report and be Better’

According to the report,“FBI Attorney 2” emailed a colleague after Trump was elected, saying, “Viva le resistance.”

He also messaged another colleague with a negative view of the new administration.

“I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years. ACA is gone. Who knows if the rhetoric about deporting people, walls, and crap is true. I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues, too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost, they have to deal with an incumbent in 4 years. We have to fight this again. Also Pence is stupid,” he wrote.

