Watch: Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson Get Into Full Shouting Match Over Iran

Conservative journalist Tucker Carlson shared an interview on X Wednesday, in which he grilled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about a number of foreign policy issues.

Inevitably, Carlson pressed Cruz on the Israel-Iran conflict, leaving the Republican senator at times fumbling for answers.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Carlson asked.

Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

“I don’t know the population,” Cruz said.

Carlson pressed him further.

“You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” Carlson said.

Cruz asked Carlson the same question, to which the former Fox News anchor replied “92 million.”

Are you on Ted Cruz’s side here? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The two continued arguing over the relevancy of the question, when Carlson hit Cruz with another:

“What’s the ethnic mix of Iran?” Carlson said.

After struggling to answer, Cruz gave up the game and both began raising their voices.

“No, you don’t know anything about the country,” Cruz said. “You’re the one who claims they’re not trying to murder Donald Trump.”

“No, I’m not saying that,” Carlson said.

“You’re the one who can’t figure out if it was a good idea to kill General Soleimani, and you said it was bad,” Cruz said.

The senator later seemed to imply that the United States is currently involved in bombing Iran.

“You said Israel was,” Carlson said.

“Right. With our help. I said ‘we.’ Israel is leading them but we are supporting them,” Cruz said.

“Well, you’re breaking news here, because last night … the National Security Council spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel’s behalf in any offensive capacity,” Carlson said.

“We’re not bombing them, Israel is,” Cruz said.

“You just said we were,” Carlson said.

In another clip shared on X Tuesday, Carlson asked Cruz if the Israeli Mossad is spying on America.

Why is it so hard to say that it’s not okay for foreign governments to spy on our president? Watch the full episode tomorrow at 1PM ET pic.twitter.com/UDMbR4VWEY — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) June 18, 2025

“Oh they probably do, and we do as well,” Cruz said. “And friends and allies spy on each other, and I assume all of our allies spy on us.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Senator Ted Cruz demands regime change in Iran. He’s not interested in the details. (0:00) Why Does Cruz Want Regime Change in Iran?

(6:28) Is the US Currently Acting in Its Own Best Interest?

(7:49) Was Regime Change in Syria Beneficial to the US?

(12:31) Was the Iraq War a… pic.twitter.com/iIdENogQ2T — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

As the Israeli-Iranian conflict continues, President Donald Trump is weighing whether or not the U.S. should strike Iran. He will likely make a decision within two weeks, Fox News reported Thursday.

Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, warning Iran.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump wrote.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.