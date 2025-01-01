Share
Item Seen on Truck Used in New Orleans Massacre Sparks Rampant Speculation

 By Randy DeSoto  January 1, 2025 at 11:15am
Many are speculating on social media whether a black flag seen in the back of the pickup truck that was used in a deadly attack in New Orleans early Wednesday morning represents the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Fox News reported at least 10 people died and dozens were injured when the driver of the truck plowed into people celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m.

The truck, which had a Texas plate, had crossed the border into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas in November, according to the outlet.

“The person who crossed the border with the vehicle in November is not believed to be the attacker,” Fox noted. Police identified the driver as Shamsud Din Jabbar of Texas.

A mostly furled-up black flag with white lettering could be seen on the back of the truck following the attack.

Many suggested on X that the flag very well could be from ISIS.

GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia posted on X, “Texas plates. Release his name. Now. What is on the flag pole on the back of the truck? Looks like they may have covered up a flag or what is it? The truth needs to come out asap.”

Another suggested that the FBI was who zip-tied the flag, so it could not be read.

Still another wondered, “The flag is clearly visible in this aftermath footage of the attack in New Orleans. Why is it removed?”

Fox reported that the incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack and that the male driver was killed in a shoot-out with New Orleans police.

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the attack with a statement, saying, “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.”

“The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” he continued. “Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department. The Trump Administration will fully support the City of New Orleans as they investigate and recover from this act of pure evil!”

