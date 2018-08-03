SECTIONS
Politics
Print

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

By Jack Davis
August 3, 2018 at 4:15pm
Print

A Pennsylvania man who has threatened to kill President Donald Trump remains on the run despite a $10,000 reward posted by the FBI.

According to the Courier-Post, a vehicle police believe was used by Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, was found near Nitro, West Virginia, on Tuesday.

Officials said the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen Sunday in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, WITF reported.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said Christy, a New Jersey native, could have run out of gas. He said there have been no sightings of Christy.

“We take anything like this very seriously,” Eggleton said. “If the FBI calls us or any federal agency, especially and inform us, we take it seriously. We take every indication that this individual is still in our area, so we take the precautions necessary.”

TRENDING: Trump Announces ‘The Time Has Come for Voter ID’

Christy has been on the run for over a month.

Authorities began their search in June near Christy’s home in McAdoo. That search led them to the Canadian border, WNEP reported.

A pickup truck from Christy’s former employer was found near the Canadian border in New York State.

Are you bothered that a man who threatened to kill the president has been on the loose for more than a month?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The FBI has said it believes that Christy has multiple stolen handguns in his possession.

The indictment against Christy claims that in mid-June, he posted on Facebook that he would kill Trump by shooting him in the head.

The indictment said that Christy also posted a threat to “use lethal force on any law enforcement officer” who tried to enforce a bench warrant against him.

Another post aimed at a different individual read, “You’re a dead man … Lets play,” the indictment said.

RELATED: D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

On Friday, police released a picture of Christy taken Monday showing him at a gas station in Wexford, Pennsylvania, WSAZ reported.

Police said Christy is 5’10” and about 165 pounds. He has brown hair. Some images of him show him with a goatee, but police said he may now have shaved that off.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Cillian Zeal

President Donald Trump raises his fist during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

Sponsored Content

Dinesh D'Souza, left, movie poster in middle, Adolf Hitler on right

Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

The Western Journal

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with police car parked in frontWRGT/Twitter

Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

Chris Agee

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Actor Tim Allen attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tim Allen Breaks Silence on Roseanne Barr Firing

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.