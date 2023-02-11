Fed Up Citizen Shows Up to City Gov't Meeting Dressed as Clown - Says He's Most Qualified for Six-Figure Job

A man dressed as a clown spoke at a city council meeting in Austin, Texas, claiming that he was the most qualified person to take on the CEO role at Austin Energy.

According to Fox News, Alex Strenger, a performer known for showing up to city council meetings, went to the meeting in order to express his frustration with Austin Energy’s response to a storm last week that left 348,000 residents without power.

The meeting was called by the city council to discuss Austin Energy’s response to the storm and to decide if anyone needed to be removed and replaced because of it.

Strenger, wearing clown makeup and a rainbow wig, came forward to put his name forward for the job of CEO, saying “My mother told me to dress for the job that you want to have, and that’s why I’m here today – because I would like to be the CEO of Austin Energy.”







He then proceeded to give a satirical speech in which he poked fun at the priorities of the liberal city such as fighting climate change.

“We need to get to net zero by 2030, and honestly, if we are ever going to achieve these goals, you shouldn’t even be using power at all. Okay?” he said. He then went on to add that his priorities and values aligned with those of Austin Energy, saying that he had a Ukrainian flag and pronouns in his Twitter bio.

He then finished his speech by joking that if they did not hire him, they would be guilty of racism, saying, “I also took a 23 and me test and found out that I am 3% black, so not hiring me would be a literal act of violence.”

People on Twitter responded to the performance by saying that there was no better way to describe the current liberal administration of Austin and of the nation in general than as a circus and clown show.

WARNING: The following tweets contain language that the reader may find offensive

Brillant!! You had me for a minute. This is exactly how I see today’s stooges for the woke mob. — IndependentVoter (@1234mainSt) February 10, 2023

Laughed my ass off watching this – have to admit when clown world had it posted I thought they did their clown treatment on some liberal lunatic that was whining at the council meeting. Absolute superb!! — 🇺🇸 (@md32781) February 9, 2023

Frankly, this is the perfect way to encapsulate the fact that the left has all the wrong priorities these days.

They are obsessed with fighting climate change to the point where they are forgetting to ensure that the “renewable energy” resources they propose are actually reliable.

They also are so obsessed with defending Ukrainian borders from Russian forces, but show no concern whatsoever for ensuring the security of our southern border.

Finally, they are more concerned with chasing phantoms of racism in society, that they have completely forgotten to deal with the crime wave that is now sweeping the United States.

The left is letting their own personal woke priorities get in the way of addressing the actual concerns of the American people, and the American people are suffering for it.

It has gotten to the point where if it was not so sad and infuriating, it would almost be comical.

But even an articulate clown can’t mask the fact that this is no laughing matter.

