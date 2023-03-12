Fed-Up Father Wears Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Teacher's Gender-Fluid Clothes - 'I Am Caesar'

An angry father showed up at a school board meeting last week in a costume to protest the gender confusion being instilled in students at his local school.

According to the New York Post, Michael Guglielmo of Concord, New Hampshire, has in the past voiced concern about the lifestyle choices of the art teacher at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in the Concord School District.

The teacher, Silas Allard, 24, despite being a man, often wears female clothing to school. Guglielmo has also said that Allard’s previous social media posts are inappropriate for children.

According to Boston.com, a website of the Boston Globe, the complaints referred to Twitter posts from 2016 and 2017, when Allard was a teenager, that “reportedly contained sexually suggestive material and references to marijuana.”

Guglielmo, 60, is the father of three young children, including an 8-year-old daughter who attends McAuliffe Elementary, according to the Boston Globe. He also has a prison record going back to 1985, when he was convicted on multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder of police officers, according to the Globe.

He served 18 years for that, the Globe reported. The New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld the conviction in 1987.

He turned his life around in prison, later became a family man and a prominent advocate for individuals to register as potential bone marrow donor when his son was born with a birth defect. However, he has also had run-ins with the law, according to a New Hampshire Union-Leader report in 2019 about Guglielmo being arrested on charges of assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Last month, according to a letter from district Superintendent Kathleen Murphy that Guglielemo posted to Facebook, Guglielmo was banned from the campus of McAuliffe Elementary after an incident in which he asked Allard if he could take his picture and Allard agreed. However, Guglielmo also asked Allard to pose for the photo, which Allard declined to do, the letter stated.

In the letter, Murphy wrote that the incident “borders on harassment.”

She instructed Guglielmo to stay off campus and pick up his daughter across the street from the school.

Allard was then placed on leave while the school district launched an investigation that was “centered” on Allard’s social media posts, according to Boston.com. It “did not include a focus on Allard’s attire.”

Murphy told the Globe the school district does not enforce a dress code for teachers.

The school district has decided to bring Allard back, much to Guglielmo’s disgust.

Furious with the decision, Guglielmo attended a meeting of the Concord School Board on Monday in order to make his feelings on the issue known, and he decided to take an unconventional approach.

Guglielmo showed up to the meeting dressed as Julius Caesar and greeted the audience by saying, “I am Caesar. Julius Caesar of Rome, the emperor. I am also a female. Does anybody here believe that? That I am Julius Caesar? Anybody believe that? No, of course not. It’s ridiculous.”







He then used that to launch into a speech about how the school district was teaching the students lies and confusion in an attempt to indoctrinate them into the woke agenda.

“Your duty is to act in the best interest of children. It is to teach truth, not lies. Facts, not fiction. Biology, not a social agenda,” Guglielmo said, according to the New York Post.

Michael Guglielmo may have looked silly in his Caesar costume, but he is doing what all fathers — what all parents — should be doing: Looking out for the best interests of children by showing up to these meetings.

The woke indoctrination of students through things like critical race theory and gender theory is only getting worse in our schools.

While there are some heroic conservative politicians that have taken crucial steps to combat this, it is still incumbent on both mothers and fathers to also push back against the woke agenda.

Guglielmo wants his children to have a proper education, not woke indoctrination, and this action shows that he is willing to go to great lengths to make that happen.

If more parents had that kind of commitment, woke school districts might actually start listening.

