Share
Commentary

We Finally Know Who Uvalde Police Chief Was Calling During Shooting, And It Will Make You Sick to Your Stomach

 By Michael Austin  July 18, 2022 at 9:39am
Share

Law enforcement officers failed the people of Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

That much we know for certain.

It was on that day that a school shooter opened fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 21, most of whom were children.

A newly released report from Sunday gives us a better idea of how deep this failure runs.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, rather than send in the dozens of officers who were on standby into classrooms 111 and 112, Robb Elementary School Police Chief Peter Arredondo chose to negotiate with the gunman, begging him to come out.

Trending:
Ivana Trump's Friends Worried That House Hid a Lurking Danger... Then Her Body Was Found Next to It

CNN released exclusive body footage from the law enforcement response.

The footage shows Arrondado on the phone as he pleads for the shooter to give up.

Did law enforcement officers bungle the response to this shooting?

“Let me know if there’s any kids in there or anything,” Arredondo said, according to the Daily Mail. “This could be peaceful.”

The gunman refused to respond, but Arredondo kept trying to communicate.

“Can you tell me your name, anything that can help, please?” the police chief said, yet again to no answer.

In the CNN footage, Arredondo can be heard begging the shooter to put down his weapons.

Upon learning that there may be children in the room, the police still failed to take action.

Related:
BLM Accidentally Makes Fortune for Woman Who Called Them Out After America Watches Video, Starts Donating Money

The officers present, including Arredondo, then heard a series of gunshots.

Despite this, they can be seen holding their positions and standing around.

According to CNN, it took another six minutes for officers to breach the room.

This all begs the question — who in their right mind would call an active school shooter, begging him to stop, while dozens of guns poised and ready to take him out were available?

The Uvalde community — and everyone in the U.S. who witnessed these tragic events unfold — deserves answers from Arredondo.

A bad guy with a gun may have killed these kids, but the apparent cowardice on the part of authorities absolutely enabled this slaughter.

Only time will tell if the parties involved will face justice.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




We Finally Know Who Uvalde Police Chief Was Calling During Shooting, And It Will Make You Sick to Your Stomach
Dr. Gorka: If the World Ends in 12 Years Like AOC Said, Can We At Least Drill in America Like They Do in Saudi?
LeBron Calls Boston Fans 'Racist as F***' Then Gets Blasted When People Realize He's Part Red Sox Owner and Makes Money Off Them
Woman Denied Life-Saving Procedure Due to Vaccine-Status Ruled Constitutional by Canada Court
Video: Fed-up Mom Blasts BLM for Mourning Death of Man Who Shot Up Her Apartment with Kids Inside
See more...

Conversation