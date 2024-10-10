Share
News
A BMW X1 Hybrid is recharging in Tunbridge Wells, south-east of London, on May 24, 2021.
A BMW X1 Hybrid is recharging in Tunbridge Wells, south-east of London, on May 24, 2021. (Ben Stansall - AFP / Getty Images)

Fire Marshal Issues 'Alarming' Warning About What Electric Vehicles Are Doing in Milton Aftermath

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2024 at 7:17am
Share

Florida’s state fire marshal is warning that “ticking time bombs” in the form of electric vehicles will litter the state in the aftermath of recent hurricanes.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis had initially issued his warning in connection with Hurricane Helene, calling the risk of EV fires due to salt water flooding “alarming.”

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Milton prepared to wallop the state, he noted that Helene was linked to 48 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, with 11 from EVs, according to WFTS-TV.

“As I’ve stated before, these compromised vehicles and devices are ticking time bombs and my office will continue to coordinate with federal, state, and local officials to ensure consumers and first responders are aware of these fire hazards following Hurricane Milton,” he said.

“After the storm, if you do have an EV that has been flooded by saltwater and it remains in your garage or near your home, please remove it immediately to a safe location, so that you can worry about fixing your home, instead of rebuilding it due to fire,” he said.

In a statement on his website, Patronis said any vehicle with a lithium-ion battery that has been under salt water should be parked in an open space to avoid damage to a building if a fire erupts.

He also said owners should disconnect the battery and not attempt to charge the vehicle.

Do you own an electric vehicle?

“[P]lease unplug the vehicle or device, and move it safely away from your home or apartment into a clear open space,” he said in his initial warning.

Patronis said EV makers need to do more to warn customers that they need to get their vehicles out of harm’s way before a hurricane or other ocean flooding event takes place.

“We’ve seen it: They’ve exploded. They’ve caused fires,” said Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County’s emergency management director, according to The Washington Post.

“If it’s inside of your home or underneath a condo, we do not need to have building fires in the middle of this because nobody’s going to be able to come out and help you,” she said.

Alan Taub, director of the Electric Vehicle Center at the University of Michigan, said electric vehicle safety is still in its early stages, according to The New York Times.

Related:
EV Warning Issued After Hurricane Blows Through - Tow Away from Structures, Combustible Objects

“We’ve had 100 years to refine the safety of gasoline-powered vehicles, and we’re a little over a decade in terms of high-volume production of EVs,” he said. “Events are rare, but they catch a lot of attention.”

Patronis has been sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after they are immersed in salt water since 2022.

After Hurricane Ian pummeled the state, Patronis said he witnessed an electric vehicle reignite multiple times.

At that time, the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency warned that salt water damages batteries and that “[l]ithium-ion battery fires have been observed both rapidly igniting and igniting several weeks after battery damage occurred.”

The agency said the timing depends on multiple factors, including the battery design and chemistry, plus the amount of damage the battery has suffered.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fire Marshal Issues 'Alarming' Warning About What Electric Vehicles Are Doing in Milton Aftermath
Top College Football Team Punishes Receiver Accused of Assaulting an Unborn Child
North Carolina Family Suffers Horrifying End as Escape from Hurricane Helene Ends in Tragedy
Ron DeSantis Issues Warning After Viral Milton Video: Florida Will Hold You 'Accountable'
Instructor Placed on Leave After Saying Men Who Don't Vote for a Female President Should Be Shot
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation