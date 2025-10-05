Fireworks Erupt After City Councilwoman Is Confronted for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Murder

Much as it pains us, we must continually remind ourselves of leftists’ reactions to conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

From vicious lies to demonic glee, leftists responded to the murder in ways that forced us to question their humanity.

With that in mind, conservatives must expose those leftists at every turn, no matter how uncomfortable the scene becomes.

For instance, in a video posted to YouTube late last month by conservative comedian Alex Stein, a young woman named Paige Wallace — Stein’s girlfriend — went to the Fort Worth City Council public comment meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 23 and confronted councilwoman Elizabeth Beck over Beck’s shameful Instagram post in the wake of Kirk’s fatal shooting on Sept. 10 in Utah.

“Hi, my name is Paige,” Wallace began. “Honestly, it feels like there’s no point in trying to reason with people who are so soulless and so far gone that they openly mock the tragic assassination of someone that they don’t agree with.”

Meanwhile, Beck sat quietly and listened.

“But the two city council members who did just that need to be publicly shamed and know that this type of behavior will not be accepted in this country,” Wallace continued.

According to KERA-TV in Dallas, on the day of Kirk’s shooting, Beck posted a screenshot of a 2023 Newsweek headline that read as follows: ‘Charlie Kirk says gun deaths “unfortunately” worth it to keep the 2nd Amendment.'” Beck’s snarky and soulless post also included the word “unfortunate” superimposed over Kirk’s photo.

Beck deleted the post from her Instagram page after Kirk’s death.

“But, you know,” Wallace continued, “one of the best parts of social media is that it shows you who people really are. And hate-filled leftists can’t help but to post every thought they have online, exposing how they truly feel about people who don’t agree with them.”

Wallace also took aim at council member Chris Nettles, who defended Beck’s indefensible Instagram post after she made it.

“Both of you should be ashamed of your actions, and should not hold an elected position,” Wallace concluded.

Then, when Wallace finished and went to her seat to pick up her purse and leave, a large woman seated in the audience began pointing and yelling at her.

Understandably, some Fort Worth residents have called for Beck to step down from her elected position.

“Elizabeth Beck should resign immediately,” resident Kenya Alu told The Dallas Express. “Charlie had a wife and two young children. To post something like that is disgusting. She is unfit for public office.”

According to the Express, removing Beck would first require a petition. If at least 20 percent of a district’s registered voters sign the petition, if the city secretary deems the petition sufficient, and if the council member then refuses to resign, district voters can make the final decision through a recall election.

Of course, we have no reason to expect that Beck would do the honorable thing and resign. After all, she and other self-righteous leftists think themselves morally correct in their posthumous slanders of Kirk.

Moreover, they have taken their cue not only from ghouls on social media but from prominent Democrats, elected or otherwise.

In short, leftist demons will not restrain their own behavior. So we have no choice but to expose and then defeat them.

