First Super Tuesday Results Are in with Bad News for Bloomberg, Biden Win in VA

By Joe Setyon
Published March 3, 2020 at 5:17pm
The first results of the night on Super Tuesday did not come with much good news for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not able to win either Vermont or Virginia.

It took just minutes for most outlets to call Vermont, the home state of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Virginia.

And the results were not unexpected: Sanders was projected to win Vermont, while former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to prevail in Virginia.

Biden’s campaign has seen a bump in recent days after his victory in the South Carolina primary.

Both former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar then dropped out of the race and endorsed the former vice president.

A total of 14 states were set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, with Texas and California widely regarded as the top prizes.

In the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Sanders leads with 26 percent support, followed by Biden at 24.6 percent and Bloomberg at 16.2 percent.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







