First Super Tuesday Results Are in with Bad News for Bloomberg, Biden Win in VA

The first results of the night on Super Tuesday did not come with much good news for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was not able to win either Vermont or Virginia.

It took just minutes for most outlets to call Vermont, the home state of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Virginia.

And the results were not unexpected: Sanders was projected to win Vermont, while former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to prevail in Virginia.

BREAKING: Joe Biden will win the Virginia primary, ABC News projects based on analysis of the exit poll. https://t.co/b4SLSxape1 #VAPrimary pic.twitter.com/Qu3gWJOOcX — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden — despite having held only one rally in Virginia and despite having only one field office in the whole state — is projected to win Virginia in a landslide. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2020

Black voters in Virginia via preliminary @CNN exit polls: Biden 63% (!)

Sanders 18%

Bloomberg 10%

Warren 7%

Klobuchar 1%

Steyer 1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden wins Virginia at poll closing and Sanders wins Vermont, according to projections based on entrance polls. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: @BernieSanders is the projected winner of the Vermont primary! Polls are still open and we got CALLS SO LET’S GOOOOO!!! https://t.co/WPoDNbPcbk pic.twitter.com/H4btgn7MXg — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 4, 2020

Biden wins Virginia, Bernie wins Vermont @CNN reports. Both expected. Biden’s margin of victory in VA is important. #SuperTuesday — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 4, 2020

1. Polls closed in Virginia and Vermont and the networks have already called Vermont for Sanders and Virginia for Biden — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 4, 2020

Bernie Sanders has won his home state of Vermont #Democracy2020 #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/sv0O4rU2IB — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 4, 2020

And with those early projections, we estimate Joe Biden to now be in the delegate lead nationally… https://t.co/FQheZMzthm pic.twitter.com/2aielDMIcz — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) March 4, 2020

After Biden’s flood of endorsements, the worry among Democrats trying to stop Sanders was that Bloomberg would hobble Biden. Clearly not the case in Virginia. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) March 4, 2020

Biden’s campaign has seen a bump in recent days after his victory in the South Carolina primary.

Both former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar then dropped out of the race and endorsed the former vice president.

A total of 14 states were set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, with Texas and California widely regarded as the top prizes.

In the RealClearPolitics national polling average, Sanders leads with 26 percent support, followed by Biden at 24.6 percent and Bloomberg at 16.2 percent.

