Parler Share
News
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas delivers remarks as the House of Representatives holds their vote for speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday.
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas delivers remarks as the House of Representatives holds their vote for speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

'The First Time in History': Chip Roy Shocks Congressional Floor with Historic Move

 By John McCann  January 4, 2023 at 5:19pm
Parler Share

In a historic move, GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas nominated a surprise candidate to stand for the speaker of the House post against Kevin McCarthy.

Roy, along with 19 of the other conservative holdouts, threw their support behind Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a relatively new face to the People’s House.

According to Fox News, this nomination added quite a twist to the speakership saga, given Donalds’ public endorsement of McCarthy in the run-up to the first round of voting on Tuesday.

Since then, Donalds has joined the dissenters in demanding new blood for GOP leadership.

This was a historic nomination on the House floor.

Trending:
Pro-Trump Matt Gaetz Unloads on Former President Like Never Before: 'Sad!'

Roy acknowledged this fact in his nominating speech, Fox noted, calling it the “the first time in history, there have been two black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is the Democratic nominee and is a new face in Democratic House leadership; he is poised to serve as minority leader.

But Roy went beyond Donalds’s skin color, explaining that there is a more important reason for the Florida man’s nomination.

“We do not seek to judge people by the color of their skin, but rather the content of their character,” Roy said. “But there’s an important reason for nominating Byron, and that is this country needs a change. This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town, that is badly broken.”

Do you agree with Chip Roy's move?

Originally, the conservative rebels had nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, though he has stated that he is not interested and has publicly supported McCarthy.

As reported by the Washington Post, Donalds served in the Florida legislature where he gained a reputation as a solid conservative voice, a reputation that he has continued during his rather brief time in Congress.

After three votes on the speakership on Tuesday and two on Wednesday, McCarthy has yet to claim the gavel he so covets.

With the 20 holdouts standing their ground, McCarthy’s support may continue to chip away as the process is dragged out, as evidenced on the sixth ballot where Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted present instead of for McCarthy.

As reported by USA Today, the House passed a motion to adjourn until 8 p.m.

Related:
Watch: Lauren Boebert Reveals She Got a Call from Trump, Then Torches Kevin McCarthy

In the meantime, McCarthy and his core supporters seem determined to keep up the fight as they try to weaken the resolve of the rebels.

When the House reconvenes, another round of voting is expected.

Between now and then, there are sure to be closed-door negotiations and attempts to break the deadlock.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
John McCann
John McCann is a conservative writer and graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned a Bachelors degree in History and is keen on the study of U.S government and global politics. He is based out of the St. Louis area.




'The First Time in History': Chip Roy Shocks Congressional Floor with Historic Move
Top Intel Official's Daughter Facing 40 Years Behind Bars for Shocking Crime, Video Catches Scene Right After
Matt Gaetz Goes Nuclear on 'Biggest Alligator' Kevin McCarthy, Lays Out Demands Rejected
Biden Admin Blasted for 'Quietly' Changing Rule on Water on Last Day of the Year
British Police Make Stunning Discovery From Jack the Ripper Case: "An Exciting Moment For Us"
See more...

Conversation