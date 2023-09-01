Share
Commentary
Fox News got good news this week about "The Five," co-hosted by Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
Commentary
Fox News got good news this week about "The Five," co-hosted by Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

'The Five' Thriving Without Geraldo Rivera - Show Crushes All of Cable News in Ratings

 By Peter Partoll  September 1, 2023 at 5:29am
Share

Fox News received some good news this week after it parted ways with one of its longtime presenters.

In July, the network fired Geraldo Rivera, one of its most liberal commentators, from their highly rated show “The Five” after tensions grew between Riveria and co-host Greg Gutfeld. Rivera then quit the network in response.

Riveria has since spoken out about the “very toxic” relationship that he had with an unnamed “co-host” on the show, seemingly trying to paint his former employers and colleagues in a bad light.

But despite all the backstage controversy surrounding Riveria’s exit, “The Five” seems to be doing just fine without him. The latest numbers indicate that the show is still at the top of the pecking order.

On Wednesday, TV Newser released the latest viewership numbers for the top cable news channels: Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

Trending:
Explosive New Hunter Biden Emails Reveal What He Did to Help Take Down Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor: Report

“The Five” easily came out on top as the number-one show on cable news, with 2,728,000 total viewers, followed by “Watters” with 2,490,000 viewers and “Hannity” with 2,238,000 viewers.

No show on CNN or MSNBC came even close to those numbers.

It seems as if Rivera’s nasty exit from the show has had no effect on viewership numbers. The show seems to be doing better than ever, and many people may enjoy the show more without Riveria’s presence.

As a liberal, Rivera never quite fit into the network ideologically, which would have been fine, except for the fact that he constantly found himself getting into nasty shouting matches with guests and other presenters.

Do you watch “The Five?”

Even Rivera himself has said that Fox made the right decision in getting rid of him.

It’s not as if there is no room on Fox News for a dissenting viewpoint, but Riveria could not keep his cool when conversing with people who disagreed with him.

Now, with Rivera gone, it seems as if “The Five” has been able to move on and bring in even more viewers.

These latest numbers will be welcome news to Fox’s executives, who have been struggling to bring viewers back to the network after they abruptly fired Tucker Carlson back in April.

At the time, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the network’s most popular show and the most-watched program on cable news. Getting rid of Carlson was a massive misstep for Fox that tarnished its reputation with its conservative base.

Related:
Geraldo Says He Got Surprising Phone Calls from Fox News Colleagues After Criticizing Tucker

But it does not seem as if all hope is lost for Fox News. They are still outdoing CNN and MSNBC in viewership numbers.

Perhaps Rivera’s departure will be the thing that saves the network from complete collapse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




'The Five' Thriving Without Geraldo Rivera - Show Crushes All of Cable News in Ratings
'He Never Reads the Room': Biden Opens Remarks on Hurricane Idalia with a Joke from His Mother
Illegal Alien Biden Admin Freed Into US Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Boy
Biden Once Again Talks Lightning Strike, Small Kitchen Fire at House and Compares It to Maui Devastation
Antifa-Style Agitators Learn Tough Lesson After Trying to Challenge Migrant Shelter Protesters
See more...

Conversation