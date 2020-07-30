A couple residing in the Florida Keys was arrested on Wednesday for refusing to follow an isolation order issued by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, according to the Miami Herald.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, failed to follow the stay-at-home order mandated by the state’s department of health, according to multiple reports.

“There were complaints from the neighborhood of them continuing to be outside, going about normal life functions,” Key West city manager Greg Veliz said, according to ABC News.

The property manager at the couple’s apartment complex gave surveillance camera footage of them to the Key West police, who then took it to a judge, the Miami Herald reported.

The couple now faces second-degree misdemeanor charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules for refusing to quarantine, according to ABC News.

Florida has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, there were 9,943 new cases reported in Florida, bringing the state’s total case count to 461,379, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Just last week, President Trump canceled the GOP convention that was to be held in Jacksonville, saying the safety of Americans was his priority.

