Flames Erupt from Boeing 737 During Takeoff Attempt: 'Emergency, Emergency, Emergency!'

One tire on a Boeing 737 exploded and burned Wednesday as the jet roared down the runway at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

The incident was seen in a video posted on the YouTube page of Captain Steven Markovitch.

Four seconds into the clip, a tire blew out on what was said to be an American Airlines flight to Phoenix. Smoke and flames could be seen from that wheel. Smoke continued to trail the plane as it moved down the runway.

“Roll the trucks, roll the trucks!” the narrator said.

“Emergency, emergency, emergency!” he called out.







The plane stopped soon after. Fire engines then responded before the aircraft was evacuated.

An American Airlines spokesman told The National Desk the plane “experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off.”

No injuries were reported, spokesman Ethan Klapper said.

Do you trust Boeing planes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board, Klapper said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Customers safely deplaned and were bused to the terminal,” he said. “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Sheri Blankenship of Tampa said she was flying to Phoenix with her granddaughter when the blown tire disrupted her plans, according to WFLA-TV.

“Today was unbelievable,” Blankenship said.

“We get to the airport. Everything was fine,” she said. “We loaded good, got ready to taxi the runway, started down the runway full force. All of a sudden it felt like that we were on a gravel road, like a back road.

“Then it felt like we hit a big pothole in the road.”

Blankenship said she watched the fire being put out while standing on the runway.

“The plane was on fire,” she said. “The landing gear, whatever.”







Blankenship did not want to risk another flight but eventually boarded a replacement flight in spite of her misgivings.

“I didn’t want to get on another plane. I wanted the credit and go to Enterprise,” she said. “I wanted to drive to Phoenix. …

“It was very, very scary.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.