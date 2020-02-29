Flashback: McConnell Takes Forceful Stand Against Socialism While Calling Himself 'The Grim Reaper'

For Mitch McConnell, the stakes couldn’t be clearer.

As the Democratic primary race settles in with self-identified “democratic socialist” Bernie Sanders firmly in place as the front-runner, the Senate Republican Communications Center took to social media on Wednesday to publicize a video showing McConnell state unequivocally what the November election is really all about:

A choice between the socialism the Democratic Party is plunging into and the American birthright of freedom.

In the video from a May interview on Fox News, there was no question where McConnell stands.

Democrats are on a path to try and turn America into a socialist country. “We are not going to let that happen…We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-For-None as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate.” @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/FlAFAUFcO9 — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) February 26, 2020

“Whether it’s Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, the nominee for president on the Democratic side is going to be on a path to try to turn America into a socialist country,” McConnell said.

It’s important to remember that in May, Biden had just joined the Democratic field — as the overwhelming front-runner with mainstream media backing — and Sanders hadn’t yet experienced anything like the momentum he’s achieving now on the cusp of the South Carolina primary.

But McConnell was under no illusions then about where Democrats were heading.

“We’re not going to let that happen. Donald Trump is still in the White House, and as long as I am majority leader of the Senate I get to set the agenda,” McConnell said.

“That’s why I call myself ‘The Grim Reaper.’ We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-F=for-None as long as I am majority leader of the Senate.”

If McConnell is grim, he doesn’t show it. His wins during the tumultuous Trump presidency would have any legislative leader smiling.

The video was made long before McConnell was forced to oversee — and rein in — January’s sham impeachment trial that saw the House Democrats led by the loathsome Adam Schiff attempting to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

However, as majority leader of the Senate, he’d already stood firmly against bills passed by the Democratic House of Representatives and helped guide the upper chamber through the ugliness of the fight over the confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

McConnell isn’t the only who thinks he’s “The Grim Reaper” of Capitol Hill.

For Democrats, the appellation is an insult, as The New York Times reported in May, noting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — a virtual walking example of craven Democratic caving to the worst impulses of the party– and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had both referred to McConnell by the moniker.

It’s a reputation that’s made him despised by Democrats — the thread on the Senate Republicans Communication Center’s tweet shows a torrent of ill-educated insults — but it’s one that’s also won McConnell the respect even of conservatives who were unhappy with his Senate tactics during the long, disastrous years of the Obama presidency.

As his statement in the video showed, it’s a reputation he clearly he revels in.

And the responses of sane people to McConnell’s statement show how appreciated his stance — and his closeness to President Donald Trump — really is.

Hold them back at the gates. NO SOCIALISM! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/9T6kC8EsBw — Lovie M. Make America Greater (@lovemactrublue) February 26, 2020

Gotta love this guy. And the way he makes liberals heads explode is highly entertaining. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EOBNCF6qLB — BasedDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@Patagonia222) February 26, 2020

Loud and clear. Thank you Mitch McConnell, you are doing exactly what we elected you to do. — Right Side Tweeting (@lanhtutinhthan1) February 26, 2020

There’s no question that McConnell has stood at the gates, keeping the current iteration of the Democratic Party from permanently distorting the magnificent government system established by the founders.

And there’s no question that that system is facing its biggest domestic challenge in November, when Americans go to the polls to decide between a future governed by the Republican Party and Trump presidency — which has seen the economy soar and the jobless rate plummet — or a return to the hopelessness and malaise of the Obama years (a malaise Obama and his minions continue to deny to this day).

Even worse than that would be the outright socialism espoused by Sanders and his demented following.

McConnell knows what the stakes are. Every American needs to understand them too.

