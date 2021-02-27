Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Florida Toddler Saves Father's Life by Accidentally Dialing 911

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 27, 2021 at 3:40pm
Mewe Share P Share

Police in Florida believe a toddler who accidentally dialed 911 saved his father’s life on Tuesday.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy Nathan Kent was dispatched to an apartment complex in Spring Hill, Florida, just before 11 a.m. after a 911 call came in, WTOG-TV reported.

“[Dispatchers] could hear a kid playing on the phone, so we thought it was another accidental 911 hang-up,” Kent said.

“The 911 hang-up calls are very common for us. We get quite a few of them due to people having disabled cellphones and their kids play with them.”

When Kent got to the apartment complex, he was surprised to find a toddler wandering around the parking lot with no clothes on and without supervision.

TRENDING: Facts About Dems' Voting Bill Revealed: Here Are the 4 Things They Want So Trump Never Wins

“Having a kid myself, I was more concerned, ‘Hey, why is there an unsupervised kid,’ and then that’s when I started looking around and I saw the apartment complex door open with a bunch of kid toys,” the deputy said.

Do your children know what to do in case of emergencies?

The child walked with the deputy to the apartment, where the door was open. Kent announced his presence but did not receive a response, according to a news release.

“Upon entering the apartment Deputy Kent located an unconscious adult male on the floor not breathing and without a pulse,” the sheriff’s office said.

“When the man was unresponsive to a sternum rub, Deputy Kent began performing chest compressions. Following several rounds of chest compressions, the man gasped for air and began breathing.”

Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued the man’s medical care.

Hospital staff members told the the man he was having “a medical episode” but was expected make a full recovery, the release said.

The child’s family was contacted and took custody of the child.

RELATED: Awning Collapses, Trapping Woman Underneath in Bitter Cold for 10 Hours

Kent said this accident could be used as a teaching moment for parents.

“The phone number, we looked later on, you could see that he tried typing the password and it had 30 attempts that was the wrong password. It was probably accidental that he hit the button,” the deputy told WTOG.

“My biggest thing is teaching your kids what to do in times like this, saying, ‘Hey, if something happens, go to a neighbor, get my phone, call somebody, try to have some kind of setup just like a fire drill.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Florida Toddler Saves Father's Life by Accidentally Dialing 911
Airline Pilot Reports UFO in New Mexico; FBI 'aware' of call
Nancy Pelosi Confuses Republican Senator with a Famous Actor
House Republicans Warn Biden About 'Grave Risk' of What the Left Is Pushing
Biden Nominee Refuses to Name a Single Abortion Restriction That He Supports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×