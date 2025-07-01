Footage: Father Jumps Into Sea When His Child Falls Overboard on Disney Cruise

A Disney cruise turned into a dramatic rescue scene Sunday when a young girl fell overboard and her father jumped in after her.

The incident occurred aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship, which was sailing in the Bahamas at the time.

A witness told NBC News the 5-year-old girl had been sitting on the railing while a man was taking her picture. Then the girl fell, and the man immediately jumped in after her.

A man-overboard alert was sounded almost immediately after the girl plunged into the water after falling from the fourth-floor deck railing, USA Today reported.

Without hesitation, her father leapt into the ocean behind her, drawing gasps from fellow passengers onboard.

Crew members quickly sprang into action as the ship initiated its emergency protocols.

Life preservers were quickly launched and a rescue boat was deployed within minutes, speeding toward the two in the water.

Both the child and her father were pulled from the sea and were returned safely to the vessel.

A Facebook user named Dewayne Smith posted that he witnessed the incident and shared a photo of the father and daughter on a rescue boat.

“We are on the Disney Dream at sea today and just witnessed a first on a cruise. A little girl fell overboard and her dad jumped overboard to try to save her. Man overboard calls went up immediately. The Disney crew went into action asap. Lots of praying folks on this ship! Both the little girl and dad were both successfully rescued!” Smith wrote.

Footage of the rescue was also posted on TikTok, where viewers praised the father’s instinctive bravery.

“I would have jumped in without thinking too if my kid fell overboard. I am so happy both are ok,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “That’s the type of dad you want for your child. He made a mistake and didn’t hesitate. As a mom I could not imagine! WTG Disney on the rescue efforts!”

A third user, who was identified as a Navy veteran and father of two daughters, described the moment as “emotional and scary.”

“This father knew in an instant that his child was not going to be able to stay afloat long enough to survive a rescue,” the commenter said. “He did what needed to be done, and thank goodness Disney has highly trained staff to deal with these types of situations. The fall into that choppy water from that height could be deadly alone. Kudos to everyone involved!”

Disney Cruise Line confirmed the incident in a statement and said both the child and father were evaluated by the ship’s medical team.

They were reportedly in good condition following the ordeal.

The ship made its way back to port in Florida as planned.

