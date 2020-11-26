Last year, wide receiver Elijah Moore brought the eyes of the world to Ole Miss for his antics.

This year, as the annual Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State looms on Saturday, Nov. 28, Moore, a junior, is being hailed for what he does when he isn’t pretending to be a dog.

Down 21-14 last Thanksgiving, the Rebels launched a long drive with time winding down. Moore appeared to be a hero by catching a touchdown pass with only four seconds to play.

The hero status didn’t last long.

Moore then crawled on his hands and knees at the back of the end zone, raised one leg and acted as though he was urinating like a dog.

An insane finish to the #EggBowl as Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore picks up late unsportsmanlike call for breaking out the dog peeing TD celebration. The Rebels would go on the miss the pushed back game-tying PAT. 😳 🤦‍♂️ (🎥: @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/HrTNjyvszT — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) November 28, 2019

The resulting unsportsmanlike conduct, 15-yard penalty forced Ole Miss to take its extra-point attempt from 35 yards out, Luke Logan’s kick went wide right, and Ole Miss lost 21-20.

The incident was noted at the time as one more manifestation of the “culture of me.”

Since then, Moore has aimed to move on.

“I just tried to flip the page,” he said in September as a new season began, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“I’ve got a new coach. That’s a blessing. I’m just trying to be positive and leave the past in the past and be a better player overall. Just learn from my lessons. It’s been motivating. Being a young man, you know everyone makes mistakes. I don’t really use them as losses. I take them as a lesson. I learn from my lessons.”

Moore said he is trying to become a leader.

“I just want to be that person who does everything right. I feel like a leader doesn’t have to speak as much; he just has to do his job correctly,” he said, according to 247sports.

Nearing the anniversary of his heroics and antics, Moore is making news the way he wants to — on the field.

Elijah Moore has 3 games of 200+ receiving yards More than any player in College Football pic.twitter.com/ppBd9SdcgP — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 20, 2020

Moore had 13 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns Nov. 14 as Ole Miss beat South Carolina 59-42. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral had 513 passing yards for the game.

“I do not believe there’s another guy in the country like him,” Corral told Sports Illustrated. “His route running is different. It’s prolific. He belongs in the NFL.”

Moore, who has 74 catches for 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games this season, said his focus is on winning.

“Just whenever my number is called, I’ve got to make the plays,” he said. “I really want more. It doesn’t stop.”

