Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Democrats and many in the media speculated last week that a calendar entry that Brett Kavanaugh made on July 1, 1982 could shed light on an alleged party where Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claims that the Supreme Court nominee attempted to rape her.

But a member of Ford’s legal team told Politico on Thursday that Ford does not believe that the calendar entry describes the same party where she claims Kavanaugh attacked her.

Ford’s associate told Politico that had the California psychologist been interviewed by the FBI, she would have said “that she never considered July 1 as a possible date, because of some of the people listed on his calendar who she knew well and would have remembered.”

Kavanaugh wrote in the calendar entry that he went to the house of a friend later identified at Timothy Guadette along with high school friends Mark Judge, Patrick Smyth, and Chris “Squi” Garrett.

The entry caught the attention of numerous Kavanaugh critics who asserted that the party could be the one where Ford says she was accosted.

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

Ford claimed that in Summer 1982, Kavanaugh groped her and attempted to remove her clothing during a small gathering of friends at a house in Maryland.

She said that Judge was in the room with Kavanaugh at the time, and that Smyth and a friend of hers named Leland Keyser were in the house at the time of the incident.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

Judge, Keyser and Smyth have also said they do not recall the party.

Do you think Kavanaugh's calendar provides corroborating evidence supporting Ford’s allegations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Ford says that she does not recall the specific date or location of the incident.

During Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called the calendar entry “powerful corroborating evidence” supporting Ford’s allegations.

Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh have derailed his confirmation process.

Last Friday, Republican senators led by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Maine Sen. Susan Collins called for the FBI to conduct a short investigation into claims from Ford and two other women against Kavanaugh.

On Friday, the Senate voted 51-49 to move forward with a vote on whether to confirm the judge. The final vote is scheduled for Saturday.

RELATED: Swing Vote Collins Announces Yes Vote for Kavanaugh, Sets Off Vicious Firestorm

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.