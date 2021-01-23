Retired Air Force Colonel Moe Davis, the vanquished opponent of Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district, directly compared Cawthorn this week to al-Qaida terrorists imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years,” Davis wrote on Twitter, “and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.”

I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.@CawthornforNC#MadCaw pic.twitter.com/ImbOB3yHVZ — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 18, 2021

Davis’ rhetoric appears to be part of the larger “cancel culture” campaign being waged by Democrats, Big Tech and the establishment media to silence dissent. And it’s presumably aimed at Cawthorn’s words and actions regarding the disputed presidential election.

Cawthorn, in what he said was his first act in Congress on Jan. 6, objected to the presidential election results in disputed states. He also received backlash for having said before the Capitol incursion in December, “Call your congressman and feel free, you can lightly threaten them and say, you know what, if you don’t start supporting election integrity, I’m coming after you, Madison Cawthorn is coming after you, everybody’s coming after you.”

Here’s a video of Congressman Madison Cawthorn telling a rally of young people to call their representatives to “lightly threaten” them and say they are “coming after them” pic.twitter.com/WOBeppCR6c — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) January 12, 2021

“The threat of a primary challenge is not a call for violence,” Cawthorn’s office told the Daily Caller the following month in response to the criticism, “and the media knows that.”

Cawthorn also fired back at Davis on Twitter.

“My disgraced and defeated opponent wants to declare war on conservatives,” Cawthorn said about Davis.

My disgraced and defeated opponent wants to declare war on conservatives. Stand with me, stand strong. Add your voice and tell Pelosi and AOC that we’ll never back down to the violent left! https://t.co/xh6qpu5fBn pic.twitter.com/TLCKfuNjKE — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 19, 2021

“Tomorrow is Inauguration Day,” Cawthorn continued on Tuesday. “I’m urging all my supporters to not engage in any type of violence. Our battle is one of words, not weapons. The right way to win is at the ballot box. Let us remain peaceful, and pray for our republic.”

Tomorrow is Inauguration Day. I’m urging all my supporters to not engage in any type of violence. Our battle is one of words, not weapons. The right way to win is at the ballot box. Let us remain peaceful, and pray for our republic. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 19, 2021

Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a 2014 car accident at the age of 18, spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, where he memorably rose from his wheelchair, with a walker, to stand for the American flag. Cawthorn soundly defeated Davis 54.5 percent to 42.3 percent to win Mark Meadows’ former seat after Meadows took the job of White House chief of staff. Cawthorn became, at age 25, the youngest representative in the modern history of Congress, according to Fox News.

Davis describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “Retired Colonel, U.S. Air Force; Former Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo (resigned over Bush torture program); Retired Judge, U.S. Department of Labor.”

“He stood up to the Bush Administration on torture,” his campaign biography states. “He stood up to the Obama Administration to defend the right to free speech. Moe Davis risked his career to do the right thing for our country.”

Ironically, it was Davis who got negative media attention for pushing the limits of free speech back in 2019.

“Screw they go low, we go high bulls—,” Davis tweeted. “When [North Carolina GOP] extremists go low, we stomp their scrawny pasty necks with our heels and once you hear the sound of a crisp snap you grind your heel hard and twist it slowly side to side for good measure.”

Lest one think this call for violence was taken out of context or out of character, Davis tweeted about “stomping” the necks of Republicans on at least two other occasions in 2019, according to the Asheville Watchdog.

Davis tweeted many other gems, including but not limited to “every Republican may not be a Nazi, but every Nazi seems to be a Republican” and “Trump and hate go together like pig manure and flies on a hot summer day.”

Cawthorn himself received criticism for posting a smiling photo of him visiting Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest vacation home, although he described it as a place of “supreme evil.”

“I think racism is disgusting,” Cawthorn later told The Associated Press.

Davis is not the only one to demonize Cawthorn.

Esther Wang of the far-left publication Jezebel, which bills itself as “a supposedly feminist website,” described Cawthorn in an Aug. 10 piece as “a handsome guy, if your tastes run toward toothy, muscled blondes.” Wang tried to paint Cawthorn as a racist, saying “his locks swept back and gelled à la Richard Spencer.”

In her article, Wang called Cawthorn “Republican catnip” with “extreme views — which include what I would describe as white supremacist-adjacent nationalism — as squarely in the mainstream of the Republican Party.” Not surprisingly, Wang, who raised questions about Cawthorn’s biography, got bent out of shape because Cawthorn wouldn’t respond to her requests for comment.

“The Democrats say, ‘We won’t work with you unless you bend the knee,’” Cawthorn told Fox News this week in regard to the constant criticism he receives from the left. “They want to kick people like myself and Matt Gaetz out of Congress because we’re willing to fight back against them. I’ll tell you, this is a dangerous precedent to set, and we’re headed down a very dark road.”

