It can be hard for people to accept help when they need it, especially if their fall from grace was public.

Delonte West, a former NBA guard, made headlines recently after holding a sign and appearing to be homeless on the streets of Dallas, Texas.

West has been open about his bipolar diagnosis, but it seems he’s fallen on hard times and has spent years on his own, popping up here and there.

According to TMZ, a fan spotted him in 2016 outside a Jack in the Box and asked if he was West.

“I’m not about that life anymore,” was his answer.

In January, he was allegedly caught on video street fighting. Most recently, the photo of him standing on the side of a freeway with a cardboard sign had former fans and acquaintances more worried than ever.

West has been offered help in the past. Many individuals and organizations have reached out and offered assistance, including his former coach, Doc Rivers, former college teammate Jameer Nelson, the NBA Players Association and the NBA.

But it took Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks — who West played for from 2011 to 2012 — to really break through to West. Maybe it was his insistence, maybe West was at a breaking point, or maybe it was a marriage of the two — but the former Mavs player has reportedly accepted help.

According to NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cuban and West’s mother joined forces to help West.

“A Delonte West update, as people close to the ex-NBA player going through very difficult personal struggle continue to offer help: Sources say Mavs owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in Dallas on Monday — and now West has checked into rehab facility in Florida,” Charania tweeted Tuesday.

A Delonte West update, as people close to the ex-NBA player going through very difficult personal struggle continue to offer help: Sources say Mavs owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in Dallas on Monday — and now West has checked into rehab facility in Florida. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

“Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West’s mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help,” Charania wrote in an update later Tuesday. “Answer was simple: Find Delonte.

Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West’s mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte. Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IiVKGH3a62 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

“Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab.”

According to TMZ, Cuban has not only spent time tracking down the former player, he’s offering to help foot the rehab bill as well. Citing sources, TMZ reported that West had “already started his programs at the facility” as of Tuesday morning.

Hopefully West will stick it out at rehab and continue to accept the help he needs.

