Former NFL Player Arrested After Posting Horrifying Pic on Instagram… Threatens to Kill Children

A former offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins was detained by police Friday after a disturbing image was posted to his Instagram account.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that former NFL player Jonathan Martin was released from his detainment on Friday, but but was being held in a mental health facility as a result of the post.

“The investigation is continuing, but rest assured we believe there is no threat to any school in the LA area,” the LAPD stated.

As can be seen below, the image in question contained a shotgun and ammunition scattered across what appears to be a bed. Alongside the contents is a message that reads: “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

In the post, Martin tagged his former high school, Harvard-Westlake, as well as the Miami Dolphins organization, former high school classmate James Dunleavy and his former Miami teammates Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito.

As reported by ESPN, Martin accused Pouncey and Incognito of bullying him in 2013, prompting him to leave the team in the middle of the season.

An investigation soon followed and it was discovered that Pouncey, Incognito and John Jerry created a hostile working environment for Martin.

Incognito was suspended for the incident while Martin went on to play the following season with the San Francisco 49ers. However, Martin has not appeared in a game since.

In 2015, Martin revealed in a Facebook post that his struggles with depression and suicide played a factor in his decision to step away from the game.

“Your job leads you to attempt to kill yourself on multiple occasions,” the former NFL lineman wrote. “Your self-perceived social inadequacy dominates your every waking moment & thought. You’re petrified of going to work. You either sleep 12, 14, 16, hours a day when you can, or not at all.

“You drink too much, smoke weed constantly, have trouble focusing on doing your job, playing the sport that you grew up obsessed with,” he added.

Although Martin didn’t explicitly threaten his former high school in the post, Harvard-Westlake was evacuated in the wake of the threat, according to CBS Sports.

“Out of abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today,” the school said in a statement. “We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

Martin’s cryptic post came less than two weeks after a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, allegedly shot and killed 17 people at the school.

Prior to the shooting, the gunman made several threatening posts to various social media accounts. These posts were so disturbing that he was reported to the FBI, CNN noted.

