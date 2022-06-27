Although happy talk filled the air after Colin Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in late May, a month after the workout, there is no buzz over any imminent deal.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp thinks he knows the reason and last week shared his conclusion that the workout was a “disaster,” according to Fox News.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since his 2016-17 season with the San Francisco 49ers when he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

After the May workout, ESPN reported that the Raiders considered the performance a positive, and that Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning stood out.

In an interview Tuesday with the urban news site VladTV, Sapp said he heard a very different story.

And, he said, the fact that no video has been publicized makes him suspicious about how well it supposedly went.

“I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Sapp said

“We live in a world right now where you could put a drone out. It’s not like they could stop you,” he said.

“They not gonna stop the workout if someone has a drone up there,” he said.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley attempted to pour cold water on Sapp’s allegations, according to NBC.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach,” Nalley said.

“I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same,” he said.

“I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team,” he said.

Kaepernick has claimed that the NFL is punishing him for his protests against racial inequality. He held an open workout in 2019, but had no takers.

Lost in the debate over what he can do is the fact that in 2015, he was benched after lackluster play, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

