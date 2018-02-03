Former Obama Spokesman Rips Trump for a Deportation Order – That Was Ordered Under Obama

A spokesman for former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump for a deportation order.

His one mistake though was the fact that the deportation order began during Obama’s presidency.

Jon Favreau responded to a tweet from reporter Spencer Woodman that went viral with a Chicago Tribune article about Miguel Perez Jr., a green card holding veteran who recently appealed his deportation, attached.

ICE has arrested a U.S. army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and has two U.S. citizen children. His name is Miguel Perez Jr. and he has lived in the U.S. since he was 8 years old https://t.co/xheimPemlO — Spencer Woodman (@spencerwoodman) February 1, 2018

“This hero with 2 kids volunteered to risk his life for our country, came back with PTSD, a brain injury, and a substance abuse issue, and now our government is telling him he’s not an American and needs to leave?” Favreau wrote. “Is that what we want?”

Others added to Favreau’s denouncement of Trump for the deportation after interpreting Woodman’s claim that “ICE has arrested” Perez to mean the arrest had occurred recently under the Trump administration, according to the Free Beacon.

What they failed to realize is that Perez was targeted for deportation in 2016 during Obama’s presidency.

Perez, a U.S. Army veteran and green card holder, was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2008 after he “handed a laptop case containing cocaine to an undercover officer,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

He pleaded guilty to delivering less than 100 grams of cocaine, though he was found with more, and served half the sentence.

“Prosecutors also pointed out that Perez was given a general discharge from the military after a drug infraction,” the Tribune said.

According to Perez, he thought he became a U.S. citizen when he took the oath to protect the nation while serving in the Army.

The oversight was realized shortly before his release in September 2016 when he was summoned to immigration court.

“Perez was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and transferred to a Wisconsin detention center for immigrants awaiting deportation,” the Tribune reported.

According to U.S. immigration law, a non-U.S. citizen can be deported if he has been convicted of “selling, distributing, or possessing illegal drugs or ‘controlled substances.'”

This news has recently been brought back into the immigration discussion after Perez’s appeal to stay in the United States was rejected by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week.

