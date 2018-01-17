Former Porn Actress Claims She and Donald Trump Had Sex a Year After He Married Melania

A former adult film actress has claimed that she had an affair in 2006 with then-real estate mogul Donald Trump, a year after he wed Melania Trump.

On Wednesday, In Touch released a 2011 interview it had conducted with former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford.

During the interview, Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, claimed that the incident occurred in 2006 at a hotel suite in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron Trump.

The alleged encounter reportedly occurred one year after Trump and Melania wed, according to The Hill.

The former adult film actress told In Touch that she met Trump at the American Century celebrity golf tournament where the two shared the same golf cart.

TRENDING: Video: Cory Booker Yells at DHS Secretary, Claims Trump Triggered ‘Tears of Rage’

“He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” she recalled.

According to Clifford, Trump asked her if she wanted to have dinner later that night, to which she obliged.

As noted by In Touch, Clifford claimed that the two ate dinner in his hotel suite before she excused herself to the bathroom.

“When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing,” the former pornographic actress recalled.

Do you believe Clifford's claims? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The two proceeded to engage in intercourse that Clifford described as “textbook generic.”

After the encounter, Clifford revealed that the two “hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”

The Wall Street Journal first broke the news that Clifford was paid by Trump’s attorneys to remain silent on the affair.

In the report, the Journal claimed that Michael Cohen, a Trump Organization lawyer at the time of the incident, reportedly arranged for Clifford to received $130,000 one month prior to the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee Has a New Idea for Sarah’s Next Briefing That Jim Acosta Will Hate

A White House official told The Journal that Clifford’s allegations are “recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

In a statement to The Journal, Cohen, now Trump’s personal attorney, stated that the president “once again vehemently denies” the 2006 sexual encounter with Clifford.

“This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client,” Cohen stated, referencing a 2016 report by The Journal just days prior to the election claiming that Clifford had intentions to release the bombshell information on “Good Morning America.”

He continued: “You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

As noted by The Washington Post, the payment The Journal alleges was made to Clifford has not been independently confirmed.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.