For those who want to know what the symbolic value of our collapse in Afghanistan means to all the wrong parties, one needs only to look at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

The USDB is the military’s only maximum-security facility, housing the worst of the worst enlisted offenders. On the bottom of this heap is arguably Nidal Hasan, the Islamic terrorist who murdered 13 people, including a pregnant woman, and wounded over 30 more during a 2009 attack at Fort Hood, Texas.

Hasan, who was paralyzed in the attack, is on death row at Leavenworth. He’s still alive, though, and still keeping abreast of current events — and he’s pleased with what’s happening in Afghanistan.

In a handwritten letter passed to his attorney and obtained by Fox News and the Washington Examiner, Hasan elatedly welcomed the Taliban government, exclaiming, “We Have Won!!!”

“All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land,” Hasan wrote in the letter, which he asked his attorney to pass to Taliban leadership.

“I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly,” he added.

“We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath,” the letter continued. “It is to All-Mighty God we give thanks!”

It’s worth noting Hasan wasn’t radicalized by the Taliban, but instead by the American-born, al-Qaida-affiliated imam Anwar al-Awlaki, who was killed in a 2011 airstrike in Yemen. However, it’s yet another case where we must pause and take note of the political and humanitarian disaster that’s taken place in Afghanistan — if just because of those who are openly cheering the Taliban’s swift seizure of the benighted country.

“The letter from my client Major Nidal Hasan does not come as any surprise — it reflects the deeply held convictions he has for his Islamic faith and his perceived value of Sharia Law,” Hasan’s lawyer, retired Army Col. John Galligan, told Fox News on Wednesday.

“I believe he is pleased to see that the Biden Administration is now seemingly willing to engage with the Taliban as de facto government in Afghanistan.”

Galligan also acidly noted that the surprise shouldn’t be Hasan’s opinions, but President Joe Biden’s, instead.

“While Major Hasan has not changed his opinions about the Taliban, it would appear President Biden has done a complete about-face,” Galligan said.

Typically, that kind of statement would force us to conclude only that an odious man has apparently found himself an odious lawyer. The problem is that what Galligan said, vile though it indeed may be in spirit, isn’t wrong in fact.

In July, while announcing the drawdown of troops from Afghanistan, Biden was asked by reporters whether he trusted the Taliban. “You — is that a serious question?” Biden said in response, according to a White House transcript.

When asked why: “It’s a — it’s a silly question. Do I trust the Taliban? No. But I trust the capacity of the Afghan military, who is better trained, better equipped, and more — more competent in terms of conducting war.”

Whether or not he believed the second part of that statement when it was uttered on July 8, that’s between him and God. The first part has been proved wrong time and time again.

He trusted the Taliban to help with the U.S. withdrawal process — so much so that, according to Politico, U.S. officials in Afghanistan gave the terrorist organization a list of American citizens, Afghan allies and green card holders they wanted to evacuate. We’re now talking about what it would take for us to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

“There is no rush to recognition. It is really going to be dependent on what steps the Taliban takes,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, according to a transcript of her remarks.

“The world will be watching — the United States included — and they will be watching whether they allow for American citizens and citizens of other countries to depart, whether they allow individuals who want to leave the country to leave, whether they allow for humanitarian assistance to travel, how they treat women and girls around the country.”

Meanwhile, Hasan joins a litany of American enemies celebrating the Biden administration’s failures in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaida was already celebrating Taliban victory before it happened; in April, two members of the terrorist organization told CNN “[t]he Americans are now defeated,” and that the U.S. “war in Afghanistan played [a] key role in hitting US economy.”

They also praised the Taliban for keeping the fight against the United States going. “Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time,” a spokesman said.

China is loving it, too. Chief Beijing English-language propaganda mill Global Times ran numerous pieces on the Afghan disaster, including one warning Taiwan that the same fate was awaiting it if it counted on the United States for protection.

China’s envoy to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, also told the body the United States had committed human rights abuses in the country.

“Under the banner of democracy and human rights, the U.S. and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture,” he said.

China wasn’t the only country blaming this on perfidious democracy.

“It is necessary to stop the irresponsible policy of imposing other people’s values from outside, the desire to build democracy in other countries, not taking into account either historical, national or religious characteristics, and completely ignoring the traditions by which people live,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in August, The Washington Post reported.

Al-Qaida, China, Russia and now one of America’s most infamous terrorists all have one thing in common: They’ve all been cheered by the Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan.

These are the consequences of a geopolitical disaster — consequences the president can’t run from when our enemies have been given cause to celebrate.

