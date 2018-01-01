Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Steve Harvey was picked to host Fox’s New Year’s Eve telecast from New York City’s Times Square, but many people found his outfit funnier than his jokes.

With temperatures below freezing, Harvey bundled up in a white wide-brimmed hat, a large white overcoat and black gloves.

Twitter users roasted Harvey’s fashion choice, despite the obvious need to stay warm.

His outfit was compared to many different cartoon characters, and many people on Twitter insisted that he had borrowed someone else’s coat.

Some people compared him to celebrities or fictional characters actors portray on TV.

Steve Harvey or Celine Dion: who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/FlhkXkfJFd — Leanna ReSleigh (@leannuh_renay) January 1, 2018

Steve harvey was out there looking like Olivia Pope 😬. pic.twitter.com/QHGuBQ707s — Eli🏳️‍🌈 (@Eliixoo) January 1, 2018

Others thought he looked more like a cartoon character.

Is that Steve Harvey or the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man? #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/bv8AHv17ev — Fred (@FredIsCheap) January 1, 2018

Somebody please tell me why Steve Harvey be looking like the white spy… pic.twitter.com/JKcsyZMcHv — Joey Drupieski (@JoeyDrupieski) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey is dressed like Inspector Gadget and I can't unsee it. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/JeiWKU7l28 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2018

More Twitter users just made jokes about the comedian’s attire as a whole.

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles pic.twitter.com/Et7o8wQyq0 — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey’s winter jacket is every level of extra I aspire to be in 2018. #WorldMagazine pic.twitter.com/o2D91DyaH3 — World Magazine (@WorldMagazine0) January 1, 2018

Harvey’s fashion choice definitely caused a stir before the ball dropped at midnight in the Big Apple.

During the show, Harvey also officiated the New Year’s Eve wedding of co-host Maria Menounos and her boyfriend Kevin Undergaro, the New York Daily News reported.

