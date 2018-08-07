SECTIONS
Fox News Correspondent Abruptly Resigns After 9 Years on the Job

By Jack Davis
August 7, 2018 at 7:57am
Conor Powell is leaving Fox News, the Jerusalem-based correspondent has announced. Powell was with Fox News for nine years.

Powell announced his decision in a Facebook post on Friday.

“After nearly 9 years I have decided to resign from Fox News. Those of you who have spoken to me in recent months, you will understand why I am leaving FNC,” Powell said in the post, according to The Hill. The post was later deleted.

“To my many friends at the channel I wish you the best of luck. If anyone knows of any jobs in media and journalism please contact me,” Powell continued.

He said that he and his family are returning to the U.S.

“Atia, Arian and I will be back in the USA in the coming days,” he posted.

The Wrap posted what it said a source it did not name told the website about Powell’s resignation.

Powell was “uncomfortable with the direction of the news organization in recent months. Fewer news shows. More opinion shows. Less resources for reporters to report,” the source said.

The source also said, according to The Wrap, “Lots of reporters are very unhappy with directions of FNC right now.”

The Wrap said that Fox confirmed Powell’s departure but offered no comment.

Powell is the second Middle East reporter to leave Fox. Late last year, the network fired reporter John Huddy not long after his sister, Juliet Huddy, made sexual harassment allegations against former Fox host Bill O’Reilly.

“In my experience at FNC and to my knowledge I have never seen someone summarily fired the way I was,” Huddy said in a statement that linked his sister’s allegations and his dismissal.

“What I have seen is Fox renewing the contracts of people accused of sexual harassment, assault, lewd behavior and fabricating stories,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

