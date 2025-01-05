To say that 2024 was a hectic year in the news industry would be an understatement.

There were devastating natural disasters, all manner of political scandals, incredible celebrity falls from grace, a controversial Olympics, presidential assassination attempts (two of them), and a somewhat significant event known as a general election.

And that’s just barely scratching the surface.

One would think that with such momentous news throughout the year, major cable news networks would’ve had a bountiful 2024 in terms of viewership.

One would be partially correct.

As the network itself reported, Fox News utterly trounced its two closest peers when it came to viewership in 2024.

The network boasted that it finished the year “with its highest share of the cable news audience since 2015.”

“Along the way, Fox News Channel averaged 1.5 million total day viewers and 2.4 million during prime time to top all cable options,” the network reported. “Fox News has now finished No. 1 in both categories for nine-straight years and increased its audience by 21 percent among total day and 30 percent during prime time compared to 2023.”

By the numbers, Fox was sure to point out how its competition did.

“MSNBC averaged 791,000 total day viewers, and CNN managed 481,000,” the network reported. “During prime time, MSNBC averaged 1.2 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, and CNN settled for only 685,000 as Fox News topped them combined in both categories despite the historic year of news.

“It was Fox News’ highest share of the cable news audience in nearly a decade, as the network held 56 percent of the cable news audience in prime time and 53 percent in total day.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told her own network that she was especially proud of the “entire team for proving once again why we are the nation’s most-watched network as we outpaced the competition in covering the stories that mattered most to everyday Americans.”

Scott also boasted that “viewers across the political spectrum” would watch Fox News.

And therein may lay at least part of the reason Fox News is lapping the competition.

While the network is undoubtedly conservative-leaning, it has long given platforms to liberal voices like Geraldo Rivera. Even conservative firebrand Sean Hannity will have respectful discussions with leftists, like ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

Compare that to MSNBC and CNN, whose left-leaning sensibilities give the biggest platforms to race-baiters like Joy Reid and far-leftists like Don Lemon.

(Though, in fairness, CNN has recently platformed conservative commentator Scott Jennings.)

Fox News’ dominance has been in place for decades now. The network has been on top in daytime and primetime viewers for 23 straight years.

