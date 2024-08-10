Share
Olympics Pres: We Would Screen Out Men if Science Could Tell Men and Women Apart

 By Michael Austin  August 10, 2024 at 9:03am
Science has a foolproof way of telling you whether someone is a man or woman — chromosomes.

If they’re XY, you’re looking at a guy.

Apparently, that memo didn’t make its way over to the office of the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, because he seemed to be a little more confused on the subject in recent comments.

The comments came in response to Bach being pressed by a reporter on the female boxing controversy currently dominating Olympic discourse.

The two finalists in the women’s boxing final, Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, failed a chromosome test last year, according to the International Boxing Association.

By implication, that suggests both tested positive for XY chromosomes, making them male. However, the credibility of the IBA has been called into question.

Some media outlets have reported that Khelif suffers from an incredibly rare medical condition known as “Differences of Sex Development.”

The Cleveland Clinic defines DSD as “conditions where a person’s reproductive organs and genitals are ‘mismatched’ at birth. Examples include male chromosomes (XY) and genitalia that appears female (vulva) or female chromosomes (XX) and genitalia that appears male (penis). Some people with DSDs have characteristics of both sexes.”

But if it is true that Khelif has DSD, that still doesn’t answer the question. As far as we know, the boxer could be a male with DSD.

Will the IOC president be removed for his absolutely outrageous comments?

The XY chromosomes, and how they impact an individual’s development, personality, physical characteristics and so on, are what matters.

But Bach doesn’t seem to think so.

Bach’s International Olympic Committee has faced some pretty intense backlash since clips of Khelif and Lin beating down their noticeably more feminine opponents began making their way onto the internet.

Those who doubt the two finalists’ feminine identities want them out of the Olympics, and those who aren’t sure want the IOC to force them to take a definitive chromosomal test.

One reporter pressed Bach on whether the committee would be introducing such a test — one that proves the sex of the athletes — and he responded by suggesting that no such test exists.

“If somebody is presenting us a scientifically solid system how to identify men and women, we’re the first ones to do it,” he said. “We do not like this uncertainty.”

The pro-LGBT brain rot has seemingly made its way all the way to the world Olympics.

No matter what any blue-haired gender studies major tells you (they likely told Bach anyway), chromosomes are the most accurate way to tell a person’s sex.

Some in the LGBT community have suggested otherwise by citing the existence of intersex individuals but, as one 2002 report shows, the prevalence of intersex individuals has been greatly exaggerated.

According to the report, roughly 0.018 percent of individuals are “intersex.”

The left would love for this vague, incredibly rare condition to be used as a loophole for transgender males to make their way into women’s sports.

And Bach seems more than happy to open the door for them.

