Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse Snaps Into Action as Biden Says No Additional Resources for Helene Victims

Hurricane Helene was 400 miles wide when it hit Florida. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn’t make the effects of it any less devastating.

Could you imagine, however, being at the center of the disaster, only to hear your president basically say, “We’ve given all that we can in relief funds.”

(This knowing the billions that were sent to Ukraine and given to the illegal immigrants who have flooded across our southern border.)

That is what President Joe Biden effectively told Americans whose lives are in ruins, as shared on X. The people of Valdosta, Georgia; Perry, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Boone, North Carolina, and Asheville, North Carolina as well as everyone in between need to look elsewhere for help.

“Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?” Biden was asked in the viral clip.

“We’ve given everything that we have,” the incumbent responded.

“Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?” Biden was asked next.

“No,” he coldly responded.

“Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?” BIDEN: “We’ve given everything that we have.” “Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?” BIDEN: “No.” pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

It seems that “going above and beyond” applies only to non-citizens and criminals. Biden was hardly reassuring to those Americans now suffering the aftermath of Helene.

There was no heroism in his statement. He may as well have said that, “I feel for ya, buddy, but you are on your own. Here’s a few bucks to help.”

If Biden needed an example to follow, he should have looked towards Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse. The son of the late Reverand Billy Graham, Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse took their 54 years of experience helping people in times of immense hardship and swung into action in the aftermath of Helene.

According to Inc. magazine, the financial toll left in the torrid lady’s wake is “estimated between $95 and $110 billion.” But it isn’t just money that people need.

They need boots on the ground. They need lifesaving services, and they need prayer to comfort them as they regroup and figure out how they will live or what they will do with what they have left.

Samaritan’s Purse did what Biden didn’t.

“As we continue to pray for all those impacted by Hurricane Helene, we are thankful that the Lord has equipped us to begin serving our local neighbors in Western North Carolina,” the organization posted to X. “If you are located in Ashe, Avery, or Watauga Counties…

“-We are actively setting up an oxygen production clinic for those who are unable to generate oxygen at home due to power outages

“-If you are a homeowner in need of assistance please call our local Hurricane Helene damage assessment team at 1-833-747-1234

“-If you would like to speak or pray with someone right now, please call our @Bgea prayer line at 888-388-2683 to pray with one of our prayer partners

“-Please continue checking http://SamaritansPurse.org and our social media accounts for updates”

As we continue to pray for all those impacted by Hurricane Helene, we are thankful that the Lord has equipped us to begin serving our local neighbors in Western North Carolina. If you are located in Ashe, Avery, or Watauga Counties… -We are actively setting up an oxygen… pic.twitter.com/U6vhbs9t2F — Samaritan’s Purse (@SamaritansPurse) September 28, 2024

They said, “We see you, and we are in this with you.”

It should surprise nobody that a group of Christians has already done more than our own government can or will.

Thank God for them. In a statement made by Samaritan’s Purse, the group looked at the heart of one of the most devastated communities, Boone, North Caroline, and they said, “We are thankful that the Lord has equipped us to begin serving our local neighbors.”

Undecided voters should look hard at this grand example of ineptitude by the Biden administration. And realize that Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver more of the same, while stealing your unrealized gains out from under you while taxing you to a state where you can no longer five to organizations like Samaritan’s Purse.

Then who will help your brethren in their hour of need… or you?

