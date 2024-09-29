Watch: Resurfaced Video Catches Kamala Bragging About Opening Door to Legal Status for Over 100k Haitians in US

In an appearance on “The View” in which she endorsed a debunked theory about Border Patrol violence toward Haitian immigrants, Vice President Kamala Harris bragged about extending Temporary Protected Status to thousands of Haitians who have entered the United States.

The comments are notable as residents of Springfield, Ohio, said the overdose of Haitian immigrants in their city has choked off their quality of life.

“These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don’t know how, like, y’all can be comfortable with this,” Springfield resident Anthony Harris told city officials last month, according to the Federalist.

“They’re in the park, grabbing up ducks by the neck and cutting their heads off and eating them,” he said.

Such events were far from the mind of the vice president during the Sept. 23, 2021, edition of “The View,” as Harris said Haiti was a Biden-Harris administration priority.

“The United States has to help. And we have to do more and our administration feels strongly about that,” she said.

As 20,000 non-citizen Haitians destroy a town in Ohio and reportedly kill and eat peoples pets, here is Border Czar Kamala Harris bragging about allowing them to flood into our country: “We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support” pic.twitter.com/gI0PCPAwGR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 9, 2024

“But that is why also starting with our administration, we gave TPS, temporary protected status, to Haitian migrants, 55,000. And then more recently, we extended temporary protective status to over 100,000 Haitian migrants for that very reason, that they need support. They need protection,” she said.

Who does Kamala Harris support more? American citizens Illegal immigrants

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use American citizens: 0% (0 Votes) Illegal immigrants: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the Pew Research Center, the Biden-Harris expansion of Temporary Protected States — originally designed to allow non-citizens into the U.S. due to emergencies in their homelands — allowed more than 1.2 million immigrants to be eligible for TPS — with almost 500,000 added in 2023 and 2024 alone.

Remember almost 2 years ago to the day the liberals that live on Martha’s Vineyard wouldn’t accept 50 illegal aliens and were shipped away 48 hours later? These are the same people telling you to accept Haitians’ culture and let them be your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/EVrfrvp2c6 — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) September 13, 2024

As recently as June, the Biden-Harris administration made an additional 300,000 Haitians eligible for TPS, according to NBC.

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said that while the fine print on the books says Haitians using TPS as a vehicle to enter the country are here legally, he chooses not to abide by that language.

“The media loves to say that the Haitian migrants — hundreds of thousands of them, by the way, 20,000 in Springfield, but hundreds of thousands of them all across the country — they are here legally,” he said, according to Fox News.

“And what they mean is that Kamala Harris used two separate programs, mass parole and Temporary Protected Status. She used two programs to wave a wand and to say, we’re not going to deport those people here.

“Well, if Kamala Harris waves the wand illegally and says these people are now here legally, I’m still going to call them an illegal alien. An illegal action from Kamala Harris does not make any alien legal. That is not how this works,” he continued.

“What is fundamentally illegal is for Kamala Harris to say we’re going to grant parole not on a case by case basis, but to millions of illegal aliens who are coming into this country. That does not magically make them legal.”

Harris has long been on the side of Haitians.

Earlier in the 2021 episode of “The View,” Harris piled on with condemnation of Border Patrol agents after images made it appear agents on horseback used the reins of the horses to whip Haitians crossing the border illegally. The claim was later debunked.

However, Harris was outraged at what never happened.

“Well, first of all, I’ve been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses,” she said.

“I was outraged by it. It was horrible and deeply troubling. There’s been now an investigation that has been conducted, which I fully support, and there needs to be consequences and accountability. Human beings should not be treated that way. And as we all know, it also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African-Americans during times of slavery,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.