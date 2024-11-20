Share
News
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One Tuesday before his departure from Galeao International Airport in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, as he returns to Washington following the G20 Summit.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One Tuesday before his departure from Galeao International Airport in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, as he returns to Washington following the G20 Summit.

Frantic Reporter Loses It After Getting Snubbed by Biden Yet Again: 'We Haven't Heard from You All Trip!'

 By Bryan Chai  November 20, 2024 at 3:42pm
Few sounds are more emblematic of politics than the noise from a scrum of screaming reporters trying to get in one more question.

In fact, it’s not even uncommon for politicians to sometimes join that cacophony with some verbal ripostes of their own.

Even given all of that, it’s hard to describe the viral scene between incumbent President Joe Biden and at least one especially hysterical reporter as anything other than surreal.

Biden was wrapping up a six-day foreign trip that began in Peru and ended in Brazil, when one reporter seemed to take peculiar issue with the incumbent president’s relative silence since President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding election victory Nov. 5, according to The Washington Post.

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below:

The video started harmlessly enough, when a female voice could be heard cutting in over the roar of the plane.

“Mr. President, happy early birthday,” the reporter began. “For your birthday, will you talk to us, sir?”

Is Biden fit for office?

The awkward birthday plea didn’t end there.

“As a gift to the press, will you please talk to us?” the unseen reporter continued. “Mr. President! President Biden! Please, we haven’t heard from you all trip.

“MR. PRESIDENT!”

The comments under the viral post, which had been viewed over a million times according to X’s public metrics, ran the gamut of emotions.

“This should be how everyone remembers the Biden administration,” one X user posted. “A frantic woman screaming for attention.”

Other users, meanwhile, supported Biden’s cold shoulder, saying that he owed the establishment media nothing.

The screeching reporter — who apparently doesn’t understand how birthday gifts work — was the capstone on a weird international trip for Biden.

Fresh off a loss in what he dubbed the most important election ever, he has been relatively mum on election results, but that hasn’t stopped him from making headlines while sojourning to this G20 event.

Biden appeared to suffer all sorts of issues with a simple photo op, for instance, but his bigger headlines involve a mess that will undoubtedly be left for President-elect Donald Trump.

While Biden was getting yelled at by reporters and missing photo ops, he was also approving new measures in Ukraine’s war against Russia — new measures that have brought the world that much closer to nuclear war.

President-elect Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025.

Conversation