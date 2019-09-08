Full Video Shows Car May Have Provoked Rhino's Fury in Viral Clip

The power of God’s creation can be seen everywhere in nature, and a recent viral video proves the rhinoceros is no exception.

Although parts of the clip made stories nationwide, the full video shows the rhino’s attack may not have been unprovoked.

A clip of one of the powerful beasts tossing a safari vehicle around like a toy was filmed earlier this week at a German park.

The attack could have ended in the death of the car’s driver had the rhino not lost interest in crushing the car.

Staff at the park have no idea why Kusini, the 30-year-old male rhino, targeted the car, but the full clip gives much-needed context.

Footage that appears edited out of the more widely-circulated versions of the video appears to show the car and driver attempting to “herd” the rhino before the massive bull loses its patience.

If the car’s intrusions were to blame for exasperating the rhino, the episode may be a simple case of an animal protecting its personal space.

Although the car was painted with a zebra stripe pattern, the resemblance to a peaceful herbivore did nothing in the face of the rhino’s unbridled rage.

According to Deutsche Welle, the car contained a zookeeper for the safari park. While the vehicle took the beating of a lifetime, the woman inside escaped with only minor injuries.

Shortly after the rhino rolls the car, another vehicle arrives to drive Kusini away.

Kusini is still new at the park, having lived on the grounds for less than two years. Part of his aggression may be due to the stress of a new environment coupled with the still-alien noise and movement of the car.

The rhino was originally given to the park for breeding purposes, and is considered “a very valuable animal” by the park’s manager.

Through poaching and loss of habitat, many rhino species are listed as endangered.

This doesn’t mean the giant animals are defenseless, however. As the viral video shows, not even a car can withstand a rhino’s rage.

