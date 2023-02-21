Furious East Palestine Mayor Torches Biden After Presidents Day Snub

American citizens who live in and around East Palestine, Ohio, have been all but ignored by the White House since their area was rocked by a Feb. 3 train derailment.

A Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals left the track and upended their lives, decimating wildlife and forcing people to think twice about even using water.

On Monday, Trent Conaway, the city’s mayor, indicated he finally had enough of being ignored by President Joe Biden – who spent Presidents Day in Ukraine and not anywhere near the epicenter of an ongoing ecological disaster.

Conaway spoke to Fox News host Jesse Watters and unloaded on the inept president and his inept administration.

As people near the catastrophic scene were still being told to essentially fend for themselves, the mayor told Watters seeing Biden go to Ukraine to personally hand out more money added insult to injury.

“That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway said. “That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us.

The mayor said Biden “can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning in one of the briefings that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us.”

Conaway said he was “furious” about it.

“That tells you what kind of guy he is,” the mayor said.







The people of eastern Ohio’s only transgression is living in a part of the country those with the loudest voices and deepest pockets don’t care about.

The establishment media scantily covered the disaster in East Palestine until local reporters and social media posters twisted their arms.

Biden has acted as though the calamity never happened. Last week, he even touted his administration’s supposed work on the environment, tweeting, “Because of our climate investments, our kids will breathe cleaner air, drink safer water, and get to school powered by clean energy.”

Without a disaster declaration from Biden, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have stayed as far away from the crisis as he has. After 15 days, FEMA finally dispatched a crew to the area on Monday.

It took Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg 10 full days to even acknowledge the pain and suffering of those affected by the derailment.

He was more concerned with telling construction companies to hire fewer white people.

Conaway has been left with no resources to manage an environmental disaster that could reverberate throughout his community for generations — and not one person in East Palestine is responsible for it.

Watching Biden meet with the largest benefactor of U.S. foreign aid was apparently the last straw for the mayor, and who can blame him?

The people of his community elected him to serve them, and they are suffering. Like a real leader, Conaway is concerned with what’s affecting those he represents. All he wished to see was his country’s leaders pretend they care.

The federal government can walk and chew gum at the same time.

Americans defeated three military juggernauts on different sides of the globe during the Second World War.

Surely the Biden administration can offer aid to Americans in Ohio while simultaneously funding what has become yet another proxy war on another continent.

