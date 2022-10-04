Parler Share
In this stock photo a teacher reads books with her students. (Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images)

GA Teacher Allegedly Fired Over Religious Views, Fears School 'Will Quietly Retaliate' Against Her Children

 By Bronson Winslow  October 4, 2022 at 8:44am
A Georgia school teacher told Fox News on Tuesday that she filed a lawsuit against Bryan County School District after she was allegedly fired for voicing her opinion on an elementary library book.

Lindsey Barr approached the principal of an elementary school where she worked and expressed her opinion that the book “All Are Welcome” violated her religious beliefs, she told Fox News. In response, the school system allegedly locked Barr out of her substitute teaching account and fired her, prompting her to file a lawsuit.

Barr brought the elementary book to the attention of the school district because it features illustrations of same-sex couples, Fox reported. She now fears the school district will retaliate against her children.

“My children will be passed up for opportunities,” Barr said. “This is a county where you have to apply for your children to do most anything, even a field trip, and I think that this is a good way that they will quietly retaliate against our family for making noise.”

Barr’s attorney, Tyson Langhofer, characterized the incident as an issue of protecting First Amendment rights and immediately issued a letter criticizing Bryan County School District for its decision.

“The firing is intended to send a message to Mrs. Barr and others in the community that if they criticize the school’s approach to sensitive political topics or express viewpoints contrary to the school’s preferred viewpoints, they will face the consequences,” Langhofer said in his letter.

The Bryan County School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Bronson Winslow
Conversation