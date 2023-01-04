Gag Order Issued in Idaho Murder Case - The Media Won't Be Happy About This

An Idaho judge has issued an order clamping down on law enforcement’s discussion of the case against accused murderer Bryan Kohberger.

Magistrate Judge Megan E. Marshall issued an order barring law enforcement and agents of prosecutors from speaking publicly about the case, which quickly became a topic of national media scrutiny after Kohberger’s arrest.

Marshall issued her order on Tuesday — applying the same sanction to agents of Kohberger’s future defense attorneys.

Moscow, Idaho Police say they will no longer be communicating with the public or the media about the Bryan Kohberger case.

Judge is prohibiting any communication by investigators, law enforcement, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney.

Order: pic.twitter.com/VImgyaxKyX — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 4, 2023

It’s not clear what spurred Marshall to impose the gag order, though the intensity of media coverage of the case could’ve been the catalyst.

Authorities have disclosed some information on the investigation to the media.

A judge in Idaho just issued an order prohibiting police, prosecutors or defense attorneys from making comments on the Bryan Kohberger case until a verdict is reached. Moscow Police say they “will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case.” pic.twitter.com/RNx2iFB644 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 4, 2023

The Moscow, Idaho, police indicated they “will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case” after Marshall’s order.

Did the judge make the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The ruling won’t prevent some information regarding the case from reaching the public domain. Legal observers don’t expect Marshall’s gag order to prevent the release of the criminal complaint against Kohberger once he’s extradited.

I don’t believe this will impact the probable cause affidavit becoming public. That will be a public document. This order is more about people connected to the case talking about it outside of court. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 4, 2023

Kohberger waived his right to extradition in a Tuesday hearing in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

#Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in court for his extradition hearing. pic.twitter.com/kXmrQwj8jR — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) January 3, 2023

It’s expected that he’ll be served with the sealed criminal complaint in the case upon his extradition to Idaho.

The document could contain pressing new information on the case.

The Washington State University criminology Ph.D student is charged with a quadruple homicide, which took place at the home of three of the victims in November.

Kohberger maintains his innocence and claims court proceedings will result in his exoneration.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.