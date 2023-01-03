Alleged Idaho Killer Displayed Bizarre and Disturbing Behavior in His Cell, Leaving Guards Shocked - Report

A woman who said she was jailed last weekend in a cell near quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger claims she saw the accused killer exhibit aggressive and bizarre behavior during her time there.

Valerie Cipollina, 50, told the U.K.’s Daily Mail she was in Pennsylvania’s Monroe County Jail for about six hours on New Year’s Day on a domestic violence charge after a fight with her boyfriend.

She told the news outlet she didn’t immediately recognize Kohberger, but she heard someone say, “That’s the guy who killed those college students.”

From about 6:20 a.m until her release around noon, Cipollina said, she was in a cell near Kohberger, who kept up a stream of ranting, often quoting violent, profane and misogynistic rap music lyrics.

“I could see him through the polycarbonate glass window of his jail cell. He was standing up right against it, yelling out violent rap lyrics,” she told the outlet.

The man Cipollina believed to be Kohberger “repeatedly lifted his shirt and she heard the guard tell him several times to put his pants back on. She believes he was trying to expose himself to her,” the Daily Mail reported.

“I couldn’t see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far,” she said.

Cipollina also told the news outlet that the tall, thin young man screamed at officers who ordered him to be quiet, frequently repeating, “I cut them, I’ll cut you!” She said he threatened to urinate in their faces and accused guards of being afraid to come near him.

“He then screamed at the top of his lungs: ‘Come in all of you. You scared of me? You should be scared of me … You’re going to do nothing to me because I’m going to cut all of you up,'” Cipollina said.

Some media outlets were skeptical of the account. “The shocking behavior is a departure from previous descriptions of the PhD student at Washington State University,” the New York Post reported. “Past professors and classmates called him awkward and highly intelligent.”

The Post reported it was unable to confirm Cipollina’s account with jail officials or attorneys involved with the case.

Some social media posts speculated the behavior, if true, might be an attempt to make a case for an insanity plea.

Kohberger is accused of the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Gonçalves, both 21, as well as Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, as they slept in a house near the campus.

Authorities arrested him Friday at his parents’ home in Effort, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Allentown, according to The New York Times.

He has been charged in Idaho with four counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail in Pennsylvania, according to the report.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty, according to The Daily Beast.

