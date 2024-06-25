A gambler collapsed as he reportedly won a jackpot worth millions, but the story gets much stranger from there.

A video of the incident began circulating earlier this week, with wildly different accounts of what happened being put forth.

The one fact these reports do agree on is the fact that the gambler hit the floor at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Casino.

Open Source Intel, an account on the social media platform X, appears to be one of the first videos of the incident uploaded to the wider internet, and has so far gained over five million views in just a couple of days.

Open Source Intel reported the man won a $4 million jackpot, but collapsed from excitement and died. MSN also hosted a report on the death and the winnings.

Sports gambling site SportsCasting reported a slightly different amount, $2.95 million, for the jackpot, but also made the claim that this gambler died.

The UK Daily Star, in a post that has now been wiped from its website, appears to have pegged the alleged winnings at a comparatively paltry £300,000.

Many other sites reported the death and varying jackpot figures.

As the media reported his death, but wavered on the details, the story took a startling turn.

On Tuesday, Casino.org reported that the gambler did not die after the collapse. It gave the alleged amount won as $4 million Singapore dollars, which is $2.95 million in U.S. dollars.

According to this report, the man is currently recovering and will soon be able to spend his massive jackpot.

Casinos.com offered a conflicting report on the same day. While following Casino.org’s assertion that the gambler was not dead, it cited the casino itself in declaring there never was a $4 million jackpot.

“It is understood that no guest died in Marina Bay Sands’ casino after winning $4 million or £300,000,” Marina Bay Sands’ spokesperson reportedly said.

“There was a guest who had fallen unconscious in the casino, but he is alive and in recovery. The guest did not win $4 million or £300,000.”

The spokesperson said the fake news was causing “distress” in the guest’s family.

While nothing can yet be definitively said about this gambler or any alleged winnings, updates will undoubtedly result in a number of corrections.

