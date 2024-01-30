Share
Entertainment

Game of Thrones Actress Tapped to Play the New Supergirl: Will It Revitalize Slumping DC Films?

 By Bryan Chai  January 30, 2024 at 3:07pm
Share

Whatever one may think of the way “Game of Thrones” ended or the necessity of “House of Dragons,” it’s undeniable that these shows based on George R.R. Martin’s beloved “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels are well-made and immensely popular.

Conversely, “well-made” and “immensely popular” are two terms that you decidedly wouldn’t use to describe the current state of movies based on beloved DC superheroes.

No, those movies (not the animated ones, those are largely still wonderful) of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe have been critical and commercial duds.

In just 2023 alone, here are the four movies released by DC and Warner Bros.:

Trending:
Denzel Replaced as R-Rated, Gospel-Spreading Action Hero in 'The Book of Eli' Prequel

None of those movies fared particularly well on a critical level, and given the generally exorbitant costs of heavy CGI use, they didn’t fare much better at the box office.

Now, the “DCEU” has given way to the more simplified “DC Universe,” which will be spearheaded by popular director (and now DCU CEO) James Gunn.

And Gunn seems intent on capturing some of that “Game of Thrones” magic for his ballyhooed reboot of the DC cinematic universe.

The 57-year-old Hollywood executive took to social media to address some rumors about who would be cast in the role “Supergirl.”

Are you excited for the James Gunn era of DC movies?

And in a minor twist, Gunn actually confirmed those rumors that “House of Dragons” star Milly Alcock would be donning the iconic red and yellow “S” emblem.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

“This is accurate,” Gunn posted to Instagram, in response to a Deadline report.

He would continue: “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

Related:
Denzel Replaced as R-Rated, Gospel-Spreading Action Hero in 'The Book of Eli' Prequel

Gunn added that Alcock “embodies” Kara Zor-El (Supergirl’s birth name).

With Alcock in the fold, Gunn has cast two important figures in the DC universe: Supergirl and her slightly-more-famous cousin Superman.

While Alcock will portray Supergirl, David Corenswet will be donning the iconic red cape of Supes himself, Kal-El or Superman — and much has been made about the more slender actor will fill the role of Superman.

All the excitement around Alcock’s casting has sparked a curious rumor, one which Gunn swiftly shot down on Threads.

“James there is a rumor going around that Superman Legacy will be used to show us a wider DC Universe but after the film Superman will not be a primary character in the universe going forward and instead that role will go to Supergirl,” one Threads user lamented.

Gunn responded: “Quit listening to dumb rumors.”

“Superman Legacy” is slated to release on July 11, 2025. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” does not have a release date yet.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Game of Thrones Actress Tapped to Play the New Supergirl: Will It Revitalize Slumping DC Films?
Taylor Swift, Comedy Legend George Carlin's Estate Ramping Up War Against Artificial Intelligence
Premature Demise? Netflix Reports Record Growth, Rising Revenues Despite Fan Backlash
Is Gen Z Replacing the NFL with ... Anime? New Studies Say 'Yes' and It's Not Close
Study: If You Played Pokémon in the 1990s, a Small Part of Your Brain Could Still Be Dedicated To It
See more...

Conversation