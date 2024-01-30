Whatever one may think of the way “Game of Thrones” ended or the necessity of “House of Dragons,” it’s undeniable that these shows based on George R.R. Martin’s beloved “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels are well-made and immensely popular.

Conversely, “well-made” and “immensely popular” are two terms that you decidedly wouldn’t use to describe the current state of movies based on beloved DC superheroes.

No, those movies (not the animated ones, those are largely still wonderful) of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe have been critical and commercial duds.

In just 2023 alone, here are the four movies released by DC and Warner Bros.:

None of those movies fared particularly well on a critical level, and given the generally exorbitant costs of heavy CGI use, they didn’t fare much better at the box office.

Now, the “DCEU” has given way to the more simplified “DC Universe,” which will be spearheaded by popular director (and now DCU CEO) James Gunn.

And Gunn seems intent on capturing some of that “Game of Thrones” magic for his ballyhooed reboot of the DC cinematic universe.

The 57-year-old Hollywood executive took to social media to address some rumors about who would be cast in the role “Supergirl.”

And in a minor twist, Gunn actually confirmed those rumors that “House of Dragons” star Milly Alcock would be donning the iconic red and yellow “S” emblem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

“This is accurate,” Gunn posted to Instagram, in response to a Deadline report.

He would continue: “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

Gunn added that Alcock “embodies” Kara Zor-El (Supergirl’s birth name).

With Alcock in the fold, Gunn has cast two important figures in the DC universe: Supergirl and her slightly-more-famous cousin Superman.

While Alcock will portray Supergirl, David Corenswet will be donning the iconic red cape of Supes himself, Kal-El or Superman — and much has been made about the more slender actor will fill the role of Superman.

David Corenswet screen tested in the previous Superman suit (presumably Cavill’s) and had a “hard time fitting as he’s so tall” “Yes everyone who screen tested was screen tested in the previous suit (although David had a hard time fitting as he’s so tall!)” – James Gunn pic.twitter.com/LNhVXgHPps — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 22, 2024

All the excitement around Alcock’s casting has sparked a curious rumor, one which Gunn swiftly shot down on Threads.

“James there is a rumor going around that Superman Legacy will be used to show us a wider DC Universe but after the film Superman will not be a primary character in the universe going forward and instead that role will go to Supergirl,” one Threads user lamented.

Gunn responded: “Quit listening to dumb rumors.”

“Superman Legacy” is slated to release on July 11, 2025. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” does not have a release date yet.

