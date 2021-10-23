High gasoline prices are just part of Joe Biden’s America.

With one California station charging almost $8 per gallon for regular unleaded, the president on Thursday said maybe next year life will be affordable for inflation-weary Americans.

The Gorda by the Sea Mini Mart in Big Sur this week raised its price to $7.59 per gallon for regular unleaded gas and nearly $8.50 for premium, according to the Los Angeles Times.

That’s high even by California standards, where the average price of gas is $4.54, according to AAA.

That’s a long way from a year ago, when AAA put the national average at $2.16. The current average is $3.38.

“It just continues to go up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, according to CNBC.

The $1.22-a-gallon increase nationally since last year defies the usual trends.

“Typically, we start to see prices go down after Labor Day because people have wrapped up their summer road trips,” AAA spokesman Doug Shupe said, according to the Times. “But this year is different.”

During Thursday’s CNN Town Hall, Biden was quizzed about the price of gas, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

He offered a hazy explanation that blamed foreign countries.

“Gas prices relate to a foreign policy initiative that is about something that goes beyond the cost of gas. And we’re about $3.30 a gallon most places now, when it’s up from — when it was down in the single digits,” Biden said, according to a White House transcript of his comments.

“I mean — single di- — a dollar-plus. And — and that’s because of the supply being withheld by OPEC. And so, there’s a lot of negotiation that is — there — there’s a lot of Middle Eastern folks who want to talk to me.”

Biden then took a stab at when prices might go down.

“My guess is you’ll start to see gas prices come down as we get by — going into the winter — I mean, excuse me, into next year, in 2022. I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” he said.

But Biden said that one fine day, all of this will be over.

“But the answer ultimately is — ‘ultimately,’ meaning the next three or four years — is investing in renewable energy,” he said.

In the meantime, Biden had little comfort for drivers.

“But it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be hard. There’s a possibility to be able to bring it down. Depends on — little bit on Saudi Arabia and a few other things that are in the offing,” he said.

