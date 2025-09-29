Gay 'Throuple' Adopting Baby Girl Gets Rightly Deserved Backlash

Christians and conservatives rightly reacted with disdain toward a viral clip of three homosexual men in a “throuple” boasting about their adoption of a young girl.

The news segment posted to social media, which now has over 1 million views on X, featured the three men from Quebec discussing the process by which they obtained the three-year-old.

“We are a little different because we are three, but we’re not different from any other family,” one of the men claimed.

The same man said, “We are lucky to be three to give her all that support.”

The homosexual men are members of a so-called “throuple,” a play on the word “couple” referring to three people in a romantic relationship together.

Earlier this year, the Superior Court of Quebec ruled that children are allowed to have more than two legal parents, according to a Saturday report from Newsmax.

For the first time, 3 men in a polyamorous relationship have been allowed to adopt. The throuple picked a 3-year-old girl from Quebec’s child protection services, marking the province’s first such case for an all-male throuple. The adoption was finalized “following a rigorous… pic.twitter.com/nce7f2zQjX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 27, 2025

An LGBT activist organization was instrumental in bringing the ruling, with child protection services in Quebec instantly appealing the decision.

Christians on social media lamented for the little girl, who will be denied the love of a mother and left confused by the so-called “family” to which she has been added.

They also rebuked the trajectory of the Western world for allowing such abominations.

“Straight to jail, every single person involved in approving this disgusting horror show,” pregnancy center director Ginna Cross said. “These are real children.”

“I told yall this would happen as Biblical marriage was further rejected. There are horrors beyond imagination coming next,” Gateway Pundit contributor Victor Nieves predicted.

In the same vein, Them Before Us founder Katy Faust provided legal background showing how the allowance of so-called same-sex marriage upended parental rights in Canada.

“They immediately demoted all parents to ‘legal parents,’ thus granting the state power to determine parentage, not biology,” she said of the 2005 decision to permit the practice.

“They also amended their family code to allow for more than two parents,” she added. “I believe the bill was named, ‘all families are equal.’ When I say gay marriage did this I’m not exaggerating.”

Western nations, including the United States, have indeed welcomed a flood of abominations into our societies by allowing a small minority of degenerates to redefine marriage.

The success of the West has largely hinged on the Christian affirmation of marriage as a covenantal union between a man and a woman, the only arrangement under which children can truly flourish and society can truly prosper.

The acceptance of the LGBT agenda is, therefore, nothing less than civilizational suicide, and a countless multitude of little children, like this one now being raised by a “throuple” in Quebec, are bearing the cost.

